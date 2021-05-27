What are your plans after OCHS?

To attend Germanna and become a registered nurse.
Shawn Addison
Attending Germanna Community College and becoming a nurse.
Allison Alarcon
To attend Youngstown State University and I hope to go to medical school and work overseas as a surgeon.
Salaar Ali
To work in the carpentry field, building houses.
Corey Amos
To attend The College of William & Mary and become a diplomat working in Washington, D.C.
Giuliana Angotti
To attend The College of William & Mary and become a doctor, specializing in neurology.
Madelyn Atkins
To attend Germanna Community College and plan to work with children as a pediatric physical therapist.
Jakeia Bailey
To make a living for myself. I plan to work for IBEW Local doing electrical work.
Aiden Baker
I plan to be a professional firefighter.
Zachary Barr
I am unsure on a college, maybe Germanna Community College. I don’t know much of what I want to do yet but I really like technology and would likely lean toward a workplace related to that.
Jameson Baumgardner
To attend Johnson & Wales University Charlotte Campus and become a baker and possibly work for/with some of the best bakers in the country.
Haylee Beasley
To attend James Madison University and after college I have no idea yet.
Alexis Beasley
To attend Randolph-Macon College and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering and work close to home with a large corporation.
Nicholas Beshear
I hope to work in cybersecurity.
Timothy Black
Attend Germanna Community College and become an RN.
Jazmin Blair
To work in construction.
Jesse Blevins
To attend Germanna Community College and work in real estate.
Ashley Bowles
To attend Rochester Institute of Technology and hope to have a job right out of college working with one of my co-ops employers and then work in the robotics field.
Lyndsay Bradford
To attend Germanna Community College and work for my father as a general contractor until I am able to take over the business.
Reagean Breeden
To attend Germanna Community College and work as a CNA while attending school to get my RN degree.
Sophia Brendle
To attend Bridgewater College and continue to play football to the professional level or possibly work in sports management or business field.
Donald Brooks II
To work at my current job until next year then attend college for two years.
Hayley Brown
To attend George Mason University and work in business or CIA after four years in the service after college.
Matthew Browne
To attend Woodrow Wilson and master animation and create video games, but unsure what company to work for.
Jaden Bryant
To join the military and commission as an officer and fly helicopters.
Nathan Buckner
To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and get my DVM degree and work with animals.
Destiny Burley
To join the military and work as military police.
Alex Burley
I haven’t made any future decisions as of yet. I plan to take a year off and then decide.
Joshua Burton
To work in construction.
Brice Butler
To attend Longwood University and become a registered nurse, helping attend surgeries and delivering babies.
Jordan Carter
To work and eventually go back to school.
Amiyah Carter
To work as a lineman.
Trevor Cash
To attend Eastern Mennonite University and get my BSN and work as a nurse in a hospital (UVA)for a couple years then go back to school and get my DNP specializing in pediatrics at a hospital (UVA) and eventually teach with my nursing degree at a university.
Taylor Chandler
To attend University of Mary Washington and become a high school English teacher in Virginia.
Genevieve Chidlow
To attend Germanna Community College.
Kaitlyn Childs
To attend Radford University then play for a major league sports team.
Ethan Clemons
To join the military.
Nathan Cole
To attend Germanna Community College and become a kindergarten teacher.
Amber Collier
To attend Germanna Community College and become a personal chef owning my own restaurant.
Tanner Cook
To work for a hair salon and gain experience, eventually owning my own salon.
Amari Cooper
To become a paramedic.
Jacob Corbin
To attend Germanna Community College and work with kids or animals.
Alyson Coubert
To attend Radford University and get a good job.
Kade Dalton
To get my diesel mechanics certification and continue work on diesel engines.
Stephen Davis
To attend Germanna Community College and become and aerospace engineer, NASA or Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Jillian Deane
To attend Germanna Community College and become a self-employed real estate appraiser.
Justin Delgado
To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and then transfer to University of Virginia and get my bachelor’s of science in nursing.
Megan Desimone
To work as a nurse in a hospital.
Cydney Downin
To join the Air Force and do air crew.
Alyssa Drew
Submarines in the military.
Ryan Dunnivan
To attend the University of Virginia.
Emma Dwight
To join the US Marine Corps.
Ethan Eclipse
To attend Germanna Community College and pursue a career in theatre in New York.
Olivia Erwin
To attend Germanna Community College and become and RN, eventually nurse practitioner.
Sarah Estes
To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse practitioner and specialize in neuroscience.
Kaeli Flint
To attend Virginia Tech and become a public health and services manager.
Bonnie (Noelle) Foster
To become a police officer. I plan on working in woodworking or carpentry until I am 21.
Rebel Fretwell
To hopefully apprentice at The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipyard and get a degree in electrical engineering.
Derek Garner
Unsure.
Constance Gentry
To attend James Madison University and stay close to sports helping athletes stay at top condition and open a sports clinic for young adults.
Caleb Gibson
To become an entrepreneur for YouTube, making videos or work for a large company.
Angie Gilbert
To attend Germanna Community College and work in a hospital trauma center.
Jocelyn Glasscock
To attend Georgia State University.
Jasmyn Glaze
To attend Germanna Community College and possibly become a nurse but don’t really know yet.
Elizabeth Goodwin
To work in cosmetology.
Agnes Gordon
To attend George Mason University and obtain a bachelor’s degree.
Stanley Guo
To attend Arizona State University and become an orthopedic surgeon.
Braden Haas
To attend Germanna Community College.
Amber Haig
To attend Germanna Community College and work at Orange County Courthouse.
Clara Haney
To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College, then transfer to a university to get my bachelor’s in elementary education.
Hannah Haney
To attend Loyola University of New Orleans and do animation and commission work on the side.
Emma Harlan
To join the United States Coast Guard and become a maritime enforcement specialist.
Jeremiah Hartley
To work in welding.
Chance Hebert
To work in a hospital setting helping others in need.
Jocelyn Henderson
To attend Sweet Briar College and become a nurse. I haven’t figured out which nurse yet as I’m still deciding.
Lilly Higginbotham
To join the military.
Emerzon Hines
To attend Germanna Community College and keep my job.
Jasmine Hoffman
To work in landscaping for a few years, then move to Pennsylvania to start a legal marijuana farm.
Michael Hosier
I don’t know yet.
Jonathan Houff
To work in culinary arts.
Kai Chi Hughes
To attend Germanna Community College and become an accountant.
Jenna Hummill
To attend Germanna Community College then transfer and work in forensics and investigations.
Derrek Humphrey
To work in child care.
Iesha Hunter
To attend Old Dominion University.
Charity Hutchison
To attend Shenandoah University and become a trainer or coach.
Markell Jackson
To attend Roanoke College and graduate med school to become an oral surgeon.
William Jenkins
To attend James Madison University in pursuit of a business degree and a career in the fire service industry.
Kyle Johnson
To attend Liberty University and to create video games and game developer studio.
Victoria Johnson
To attend Germanna Community College and become a registered nurse working in a hospital.
Miah Johnson
I hope to find a way to pursue film. I would like to do directing and writing.
Robbie Johnson
To attend Germanna Community College to become a master esthetician and eventually own my own med-spa.
Aniya Johnson
To attend Germanna Community College in pursuit of culinary arts and work in a restaurant.
Sierra Johnson
To finish cosmetology school and cut hair while currently working at Northern Tool & Equipment working on chainsaws and weed eaters.
Shelby Jones
To attend The College of William & Mary and I think I might want to become an environmental or civil rights lawyer. I love to teach, write and create. I have a passion for French and would love to live and work in Paris.
Veronica Kendall
To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and become an X-ray technician in a hospital.
Dorothy Kennon
To join the military and retire after my 20 years.
Hunter Keys
To attend Old Dominion University and become a nurse in the army and/or being a travel nurse.
Anna Kilby
To attend Northern Virginia Community College to become a child psychologist with my own practice and a real estate agent.
Audjaney Kirk
To attend University of Virginia and pursue civil rights law.
Sydney Klich
To work in HVAC until I get my gunsmithing certification and FFL then take up an apprenticeship or try to open my own gun shop.
Hunter Kzinowek
I have no clue yet but I would like to work in auto mechanics or coding.
Nathaniel Kzinowek
I plan on working as a heavy equipment operator.
Faith Lambert
To attend Germanna Community College and start my own practice in psychology.
Madison Lancing
To get a job that can pay for living expenses.
Luke Lennon
Still figuring it out but most likely something that has to do with trades.
Stephen Lettner
To attend Virginia State University and work this summer before leaving for college in addition to a small business idea.
Alaina Lewis
To attend James Madison University to become a dental hygienist in a pediatric setting with kids.
Karissa Littleton
To attend Florida Gulf Coast University to become a successful dermatologist through a biology major.
Julie Long
To attend Florida Gulf Coast University to become a business manager at a big company.
Jade Long
To attend George Mason University and work in graphic design.
Anneliese Mabie
To work in security.
Autumn MacDonald
To attend Penn Foster College to get my vet tech license and a job at a veterinarian hospital, then school to become a veterinarian.
Taylor Maddox
To attend Coastal Alabama Community College and obtain a degree.
Hailee Mahieu
To enlist in the Army after graduation.
Michael Mahieu
To attend Germanna Community College and become a RN and work at UVA.
India Marks
To attend Virginia Tech and go to dental school to be an orthodontist.
O’Brian Martin
To work at Disney for a while and maybe work with the arts.
Kay Mason
To attend Virginia Tech and work with conservation efforts all around the globe. Either animal or plant conservation.
Trenton Matthews
To attend University of South Carolina – Columbia and attend law school after graduating with a political science degree and one day open my own law firm.
Dakota McDaniel
To work a steady job where I’m not sitting all day. I would like to build stuff like docks, decks and bulkheads.
Thomas McGehee
To attend James Madison University and become a history teacher.
Virginia McGlothlin
To attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and work for a company like Boeing or Lockheed Martin.
Alexander McSherry
I’m not sure, I will probably work at Walmart first.
Brenden Miers
Eventually work as a forensic scientist.
Hannah Miller
To attend Germanna Community College and become a psychologist.
Sydney Moates
I plan to get an apprenticeship as a tattoo artist and try to start my career under someone.
Abigale Morris
To attend Lynchburg University and become an RN possibly in a hospital.
Austyn Morris
Still deciding to attend either University of California, Berkley, University of Miami or Howard University to obtain an MBA and own my own global business.
Siboniso Sihle Mthethwa
To attend Germanna Community College and become a forensic scientist.
Taylor Munger
To attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
Evan Munnikhuysen
To attend Germanna Community College then transfer to University of Virginia to become a family physician.
Christen Murray
To attend Western Kentucky University and hope to help show what happens in the world and how others are affected.
Emily Naples
To attend University of North Carolina-Charlotte and hope to play NFL football and civil engineering.
Douglas Newsome
I just want to make a living for myself.
Kilee Nicholson
To attend Woodrow Wilson and work in the electricity business making big money.
Roxxo O’Donnell
To attend Old Dominion University to become a nurse anesthetist.
Virginia Oliver
To attend University of Virginia and become a marriage counselor and own my own practice and motivational speaking.
Andrea Payette
To attend James Madison University and hope to become financially free, from investing in real estate and owning a business of my own.
Ryan Perkins
To attend Germanna Community College and become a parole officer for Orange.
Kayla Pollard
To work at Barboursville Vineyards.
Cierra Polson
To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College.
Charlene Poppe
To join the military and become a mechanic.
Luis Posas
To attend Germanna Community College and work at Dunkin’ Donuts in Orange while saving money for a car.
Christian Prinz
To attend James Madison University majoring in biology and minoring in kinesiology. I then plan to become an athletic trainer.
Haley Pritchett
To attend Bridgewater College and work at Target then, become a middle school/high school level math teacher.
Rori Propst
To attend Radford University and become a radiologist working in a hospital diagnosing and treating injuries or diseases.
Victoria Pruitt
To attend Liberty University and do something hands-on involved with helping others in the community around me, just not completely sure what yet.
Virginia Pugh
To attend Germanna Community College and get a good job in Georgia and live on the lake.
Dominic Ramos
To attend Germanna Community College and obtain a government job or union installing electronics.
Jacob Randall
To work for an electric company working on the power lines.
Aaron Ratcliff
To attend Longwood University and work at Aerojet, NASA or SpaceX after graduation to design the next generation of rocketry and space shuttles.
Carson Ratliff
To attend Liberty University.
Caelan Reinhold
To attend Radford University and become a drafter for architecture and move to New York or North Carolina.
Kristen Richardson
To attend Germanna Community College and transfer to a University to become a registered nurse.
Amaya Richardson
To have a security job then become a cop and invest in stocks and/or do plumbing on the side.
Noah Ringler
To attend Longwood University and pursue teaching to help younger kids have a different and more lively experience than I did.
Myla Ritenour
To attend George Mason University and work in the biology or chemistry field.
Lucius Rivera
To attend Mary Baldwin University to become an art teacher or history teacher.
Jillianne Robeson
I plan on working in HVAC or electrical.
Skylar Robinson
To attend Germanna Community College and work while attending school.
Zayda Rodriguez
I’m not sure what I’m doing after school, still deciding whether college or work.
Andrey Rodriguez
To attend Germanna Community College and get a good paying job and a place of my own after graduating and work my way from there.
Jeremiah Roebuck
I plan on going to cosmetology school to get my license to do hair and work in a salon in the future.
Jaylyn Rogers
I plan to attend a community college and become a neonatal nurse working in a hospital.
Jaela Rossi
To attend Germanna Community College.
Maggie Russell
To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a psychologist.
Karen Saint Fleur
To attend Northern Virginia Community College and become a teacher at an elementary school.
Amber Salinas
I plan on being in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, working on ships or around the world on base.
Viktoria Schlaefer
To attend Germanna Community College and pursue a coaching career as a basketball enthusiast.
Anthony Sears
I plan to work in construction.
Tyler Shiflett
To attend Virginia Tech, graduate, attend medical or dental school and open my own practice doing general procedures and come back to Orange County and assist in any way.
John (Bobby) Shiner
To attend Liberty University and graduate with my master’s and work at an elementary school as a teacher.
Alana Shumake
To attend James Madison University and own my own soccer organization and become a big league in Northern Virginia.
Michael Shuman
To join the Navy.
Noah Smith
I’m not sure yet.
Airika Smith
To attend Longwood University and own a hair salon after college.
Mackenzie Smith
To attend Germanna Community College.
Erika Southard
I’m not sure yet.
Rachael Stanley
To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a therapist.
Emily Stephan
To not be homeless, but have no plans.
Jaden Stevens
To work at Miller and Long as a tower crane technician and work as many hours as possible and gain a high position at every job I get.
Dale Stone
To attend George Mason University and become an English teacher in South Korea and China.
Hailey Surles
To attend Reynolds Community College and become a high school mathematics teacher.
Rafe Templin
To work in cosmetology.
Taralyn Teti
To attend Germanna Community College and become a special education teacher for my son who is 8 months old and has special needs.
Madison Thompson
I plan to be a flight attendant for a while and then after saving money, move to Atlanta to pursue my dreams on being an actress.
Keyonia Thompson
To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse anesthetist. I hope to work at UVA hospital or Sentara Martha Jefferson.
Nathan Tickle
To attend Duke Kunshan University and work in the foreign service.
Kylie Trask
To attend Germanna Community College and become a dental hygienist. I also would like to serve in the military to pay for schooling to eventually become a full orthodontist.
Iliana Valencia
To attend Waynesburg University and become a forensic investigator for the government.
Claire Vanderwater
To attend Germanna Community College and become and get my RN license and possibly transfer to a four-year school to be in the NICU.
Natalie VanNess
To join the military and learn some real world skills in an engineering field designing and maintain cool machines.
Xavier Vaughan
I plan on working.
Daniel Verling
To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a veterinarian either running my own clinic or working in one in New York City. I am also interested in leaving the country and looking into teaching English as a second option.
Victor Via
To work as an electrician.
R.J. Ventura
I haven’t decided yet.
Jessica Vickers
To attend University of Mary Washington to become a counselor/therapist.
Andres Villarroel
To join the Army and retire after 20 years.
Jared Vogt
To attend North Carolina A & T State University and become a certified pediatric nurse and work in pediatrics/pediatric intensive care in North Carolina.
Camya Walker
To work as a locksmith.
Bryan Walker
To attend Virginia Tech and become an officer in the Air Force training to be a pilot.
Michael Wandel
To attend Virginia Tech and graduate with a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering and a minor in business. I plan to get a job as an aerospace engineer.
Jayden Warren
I’m not sure yet.
Deiandrea Washington
I’m furthering my way into the culinary arts, revolving most of my career around the message of environmentalism and animal rights through branding and research-driven dedication in an assortment of products and goods that give people more sustainable and environmental-friendly options.
Cie’ra Washington
To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a forensic scientist (FBI, etc.)
Jasmine Washington
To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse.
Asia Waters
To join the military and aspire to become an Army officer.
Daniel West
To attend James Madison University and work in freelance marketing with my own agency or working with a nonprofit.
Ethan Williams
To attend Germanna Community College and become a dental hygienist. I’m working at Walmart and plan on saving money to pay off school.
Zoe Wines
I plan to work wherever I can find work. I am willing to do most things.
John Winter
To attend University of Virginia and become a scientist.
Katelyn Woolfrey
To attend Penn State University and obtain a doctorate in veterinarian medicine and work on a farm or in the country being a doctor to animals.
Alexie Wright
To attend Germanna Community College and I would like to work for a bigger company like Apple or Microsoft with security.
Rodney Zummo