What are your plans after OCHS?

Jasmine Washington

To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse.

Asia Waters

To join the military and aspire to become an Army officer.

Daniel West

To attend James Madison University and work in freelance marketing with my own agency or working with a nonprofit.

Ethan Williams

To attend Germanna Community College and become a dental hygienist. I’m working at Walmart and plan on saving money to pay off school.

Zoe Wines

I plan to work wherever I can find work. I am willing to do most things.

John Winter

To attend University of Virginia and become a scientist.

Katelyn Woolfrey

To attend Penn State University and obtain a doctorate in veterinarian medicine and work on a farm or in the country being a doctor to animals.

Alexie Wright

To attend Germanna Community College and I would like to work for a bigger company like Apple or Microsoft with security.

Rodney Zummo