 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What are your plans after OCHS?
0 comments

What are your plans after OCHS?

  • 0

To attend Germanna and become a registered nurse.

Shawn Addison

Attending Germanna Community College and becoming a nurse.

Allison Alarcon

To attend Youngstown State University and I hope to go to medical school and work overseas as a surgeon.

Salaar Ali

To work in the carpentry field, building houses.

Corey Amos

To attend The College of William & Mary and become a diplomat working in Washington, D.C.

Giuliana Angotti

To attend The College of William & Mary and become a doctor, specializing in neurology.

Madelyn Atkins

To attend Germanna Community College and plan to work with children as a pediatric physical therapist.

Jakeia Bailey

To make a living for myself. I plan to work for IBEW Local doing electrical work.

Aiden Baker

I plan to be a professional firefighter.

Zachary Barr

I am unsure on a college, maybe Germanna Community College. I don’t know much of what I want to do yet but I really like technology and would likely lean toward a workplace related to that.

Jameson Baumgardner

To attend Johnson & Wales University Charlotte Campus and become a baker and possibly work for/with some of the best bakers in the country.

Haylee Beasley

To attend James Madison University and after college I have no idea yet.

Alexis Beasley

To attend Randolph-Macon College and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering and work close to home with a large corporation.

Nicholas Beshear

I hope to work in cybersecurity.

Timothy Black

Attend Germanna Community College and become an RN.

Jazmin Blair

To work in construction.

Jesse Blevins

To attend Germanna Community College and work in real estate.

Ashley Bowles

To attend Rochester Institute of Technology and hope to have a job right out of college working with one of my co-ops employers and then work in the robotics field.

Lyndsay Bradford

To attend Germanna Community College and work for my father as a general contractor until I am able to take over the business.

Reagean Breeden

To attend Germanna Community College and work as a CNA while attending school to get my RN degree.

Sophia Brendle

To attend Bridgewater College and continue to play football to the professional level or possibly work in sports management or business field.

Donald Brooks II

To work at my current job until next year then attend college for two years.

Hayley Brown

To attend George Mason University and work in business or CIA after four years in the service after college.

Matthew Browne

To attend Woodrow Wilson and master animation and create video games, but unsure what company to work for.

Jaden Bryant

To join the military and commission as an officer and fly helicopters.

Nathan Buckner

To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and get my DVM degree and work with animals.

Destiny Burley

To join the military and work as military police.

Alex Burley

I haven’t made any future decisions as of yet. I plan to take a year off and then decide.

Joshua Burton

To work in construction.

Brice Butler

To attend Longwood University and become a registered nurse, helping attend surgeries and delivering babies.

Jordan Carter

To work and eventually go back to school.

Amiyah Carter

To work as a lineman.

Trevor Cash

To attend Eastern Mennonite University and get my BSN and work as a nurse in a hospital (UVA)for a couple years then go back to school and get my DNP specializing in pediatrics at a hospital (UVA) and eventually teach with my nursing degree at a university.

Taylor Chandler

To attend University of Mary Washington and become a high school English teacher in Virginia.

Genevieve Chidlow

To attend Germanna Community College.

Kaitlyn Childs

To attend Radford University then play for a major league sports team.

Ethan Clemons

To join the military.

Nathan Cole

To attend Germanna Community College and become a kindergarten teacher.

Amber Collier

To attend Germanna Community College and become a personal chef owning my own restaurant.

Tanner Cook

To work for a hair salon and gain experience, eventually owning my own salon.

Amari Cooper

To become a paramedic.

Jacob Corbin

To attend Germanna Community College and work with kids or animals.

Alyson Coubert

To attend Radford University and get a good job.

Kade Dalton

To get my diesel mechanics certification and continue work on diesel engines.

Stephen Davis

To attend Germanna Community College and become and aerospace engineer, NASA or Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Jillian Deane

To attend Germanna Community College and become a self-employed real estate appraiser.

Justin Delgado

To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and then transfer to University of Virginia and get my bachelor’s of science in nursing.

Megan Desimone

To work as a nurse in a hospital.

Cydney Downin

To join the Air Force and do air crew.

Alyssa Drew

Submarines in the military.

Ryan Dunnivan

To attend the University of Virginia.

Emma Dwight

To join the US Marine Corps.

Ethan Eclipse

To attend Germanna Community College and pursue a career in theatre in New York.

Olivia Erwin

To attend Germanna Community College and become and RN, eventually nurse practitioner.

Sarah Estes

To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse practitioner and specialize in neuroscience.

Kaeli Flint

To attend Virginia Tech and become a public health and services manager.

Bonnie (Noelle) Foster

To become a police officer. I plan on working in woodworking or carpentry until I am 21.

Rebel Fretwell

To hopefully apprentice at The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipyard and get a degree in electrical engineering.

Derek Garner

Unsure.

Constance Gentry

To attend James Madison University and stay close to sports helping athletes stay at top condition and open a sports clinic for young adults.

Caleb Gibson

To become an entrepreneur for YouTube, making videos or work for a large company.

Angie Gilbert

To attend Germanna Community College and work in a hospital trauma center.

Jocelyn Glasscock

To attend Georgia State University.

Jasmyn Glaze

To attend Germanna Community College and possibly become a nurse but don’t really know yet.

Elizabeth Goodwin

To work in cosmetology.

Agnes Gordon

To attend George Mason University and obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Stanley Guo

To attend Arizona State University and become an orthopedic surgeon.

Braden Haas

To attend Germanna Community College.

Amber Haig

To attend Germanna Community College and work at Orange County Courthouse.

Clara Haney

To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College, then transfer to a university to get my bachelor’s in elementary education.

Hannah Haney

To attend Loyola University of New Orleans and do animation and commission work on the side.

Emma Harlan

To join the United States Coast Guard and become a maritime enforcement specialist.

Jeremiah Hartley

To work in welding.

Chance Hebert

To work in a hospital setting helping others in need.

Jocelyn Henderson

To attend Sweet Briar College and become a nurse. I haven’t figured out which nurse yet as I’m still deciding.

Lilly Higginbotham

To join the military.

Emerzon Hines

To attend Germanna Community College and keep my job.

Jasmine Hoffman

To work in landscaping for a few years, then move to Pennsylvania to start a legal marijuana farm.

Michael Hosier

I don’t know yet.

Jonathan Houff

To work in culinary arts.

Kai Chi Hughes

To attend Germanna Community College and become an accountant.

Jenna Hummill

To attend Germanna Community College then transfer and work in forensics and investigations.

Derrek Humphrey

To work in child care.

Iesha Hunter

To attend Old Dominion University.

Charity Hutchison

To attend Shenandoah University and become a trainer or coach.

Markell Jackson

To attend Roanoke College and graduate med school to become an oral surgeon.

William Jenkins

To attend James Madison University in pursuit of a business degree and a career in the fire service industry.

Kyle Johnson

To attend Liberty University and to create video games and game developer studio.

Victoria Johnson

To attend Germanna Community College and become a registered nurse working in a hospital.

Miah Johnson

I hope to find a way to pursue film. I would like to do directing and writing.

Robbie Johnson

To attend Germanna Community College to become a master esthetician and eventually own my own med-spa.

Aniya Johnson

To attend Germanna Community College in pursuit of culinary arts and work in a restaurant.

Sierra Johnson

To finish cosmetology school and cut hair while currently working at Northern Tool & Equipment working on chainsaws and weed eaters.

Shelby Jones

To attend The College of William & Mary and I think I might want to become an environmental or civil rights lawyer. I love to teach, write and create. I have a passion for French and would love to live and work in Paris.

Veronica Kendall

To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College and become an X-ray technician in a hospital.

Dorothy Kennon

To join the military and retire after my 20 years.

Hunter Keys

To attend Old Dominion University and become a nurse in the army and/or being a travel nurse.

Anna Kilby

To attend Northern Virginia Community College to become a child psychologist with my own practice and a real estate agent.

Audjaney Kirk

To attend University of Virginia and pursue civil rights law.

Sydney Klich

To work in HVAC until I get my gunsmithing certification and FFL then take up an apprenticeship or try to open my own gun shop.

Hunter Kzinowek

I have no clue yet but I would like to work in auto mechanics or coding.

Nathaniel Kzinowek

I plan on working as a heavy equipment operator.

Faith Lambert

To attend Germanna Community College and start my own practice in psychology.

Madison Lancing

To get a job that can pay for living expenses.

Luke Lennon

Still figuring it out but most likely something that has to do with trades.

Stephen Lettner

To attend Virginia State University and work this summer before leaving for college in addition to a small business idea.

Alaina Lewis

To attend James Madison University to become a dental hygienist in a pediatric setting with kids.

Karissa Littleton

To attend Florida Gulf Coast University to become a successful dermatologist through a biology major.

Julie Long

To attend Florida Gulf Coast University to become a business manager at a big company.

Jade Long

To attend George Mason University and work in graphic design.

Anneliese Mabie

To work in security.

Autumn MacDonald

To attend Penn Foster College to get my vet tech license and a job at a veterinarian hospital, then school to become a veterinarian.

Taylor Maddox

To attend Coastal Alabama Community College and obtain a degree.

Hailee Mahieu

To enlist in the Army after graduation.

Michael Mahieu

To attend Germanna Community College and become a RN and work at UVA.

India Marks

To attend Virginia Tech and go to dental school to be an orthodontist.

O’Brian Martin

To work at Disney for a while and maybe work with the arts.

Kay Mason

To attend Virginia Tech and work with conservation efforts all around the globe. Either animal or plant conservation.

Trenton Matthews

To attend University of South Carolina – Columbia and attend law school after graduating with a political science degree and one day open my own law firm.

Dakota McDaniel

To work a steady job where I’m not sitting all day. I would like to build stuff like docks, decks and bulkheads.

Thomas McGehee

To attend James Madison University and become a history teacher.

Virginia McGlothlin

To attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and work for a company like Boeing or Lockheed Martin.

Alexander McSherry

I’m not sure, I will probably work at Walmart first.

Brenden Miers

Eventually work as a forensic scientist.

Hannah Miller

To attend Germanna Community College and become a psychologist.

Sydney Moates

I plan to get an apprenticeship as a tattoo artist and try to start my career under someone.

Abigale Morris

To attend Lynchburg University and become an RN possibly in a hospital.

Austyn Morris

Still deciding to attend either University of California, Berkley, University of Miami or Howard University to obtain an MBA and own my own global business.

Siboniso Sihle Mthethwa

To attend Germanna Community College and become a forensic scientist.

Taylor Munger

To attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Evan Munnikhuysen

To attend Germanna Community College then transfer to University of Virginia to become a family physician.

Christen Murray

To attend Western Kentucky University and hope to help show what happens in the world and how others are affected.

Emily Naples

To attend University of North Carolina-Charlotte and hope to play NFL football and civil engineering.

Douglas Newsome

I just want to make a living for myself.

Kilee Nicholson

To attend Woodrow Wilson and work in the electricity business making big money.

Roxxo O’Donnell

To attend Old Dominion University to become a nurse anesthetist.

Virginia Oliver

To attend University of Virginia and become a marriage counselor and own my own practice and motivational speaking.

Andrea Payette

To attend James Madison University and hope to become financially free, from investing in real estate and owning a business of my own.

Ryan Perkins

To attend Germanna Community College and become a parole officer for Orange.

Kayla Pollard

To work at Barboursville Vineyards.

Cierra Polson

To attend Piedmont Virginia Community College.

Charlene Poppe

To join the military and become a mechanic.

Luis Posas

To attend Germanna Community College and work at Dunkin’ Donuts in Orange while saving money for a car.

Christian Prinz

To attend James Madison University majoring in biology and minoring in kinesiology. I then plan to become an athletic trainer.

Haley Pritchett

To attend Bridgewater College and work at Target then, become a middle school/high school level math teacher.

Rori Propst

To attend Radford University and become a radiologist working in a hospital diagnosing and treating injuries or diseases.

Victoria Pruitt

To attend Liberty University and do something hands-on involved with helping others in the community around me, just not completely sure what yet.

Virginia Pugh

To attend Germanna Community College and get a good job in Georgia and live on the lake.

Dominic Ramos

To attend Germanna Community College and obtain a government job or union installing electronics.

Jacob Randall

To work for an electric company working on the power lines.

Aaron Ratcliff

To attend Longwood University and work at Aerojet, NASA or SpaceX after graduation to design the next generation of rocketry and space shuttles.

Carson Ratliff

To attend Liberty University.

Caelan Reinhold

To attend Radford University and become a drafter for architecture and move to New York or North Carolina.

Kristen Richardson

To attend Germanna Community College and transfer to a University to become a registered nurse.

Amaya Richardson

To have a security job then become a cop and invest in stocks and/or do plumbing on the side.

Noah Ringler

To attend Longwood University and pursue teaching to help younger kids have a different and more lively experience than I did.

Myla Ritenour

To attend George Mason University and work in the biology or chemistry field.

Lucius Rivera

To attend Mary Baldwin University to become an art teacher or history teacher.

Jillianne Robeson

I plan on working in HVAC or electrical.

Skylar Robinson

To attend Germanna Community College and work while attending school.

Zayda Rodriguez

I’m not sure what I’m doing after school, still deciding whether college or work.

Andrey Rodriguez

To attend Germanna Community College and get a good paying job and a place of my own after graduating and work my way from there.

Jeremiah Roebuck

I plan on going to cosmetology school to get my license to do hair and work in a salon in the future.

Jaylyn Rogers

I plan to attend a community college and become a neonatal nurse working in a hospital.

Jaela Rossi

To attend Germanna Community College.

Maggie Russell

To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a psychologist.

Karen Saint Fleur

To attend Northern Virginia Community College and become a teacher at an elementary school.

Amber Salinas

I plan on being in the Navy as a hospital corpsman, working on ships or around the world on base.

Viktoria Schlaefer

To attend Germanna Community College and pursue a coaching career as a basketball enthusiast.

Anthony Sears

I plan to work in construction.

Tyler Shiflett

To attend Virginia Tech, graduate, attend medical or dental school and open my own practice doing general procedures and come back to Orange County and assist in any way.

John (Bobby) Shiner

To attend Liberty University and graduate with my master’s and work at an elementary school as a teacher.

Alana Shumake

To attend James Madison University and own my own soccer organization and become a big league in Northern Virginia.

Michael Shuman

To join the Navy.

Noah Smith

I’m not sure yet.

Airika Smith

To attend Longwood University and own a hair salon after college.

Mackenzie Smith

To attend Germanna Community College.

Erika Southard

I’m not sure yet.

Rachael Stanley

To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a therapist.

Emily Stephan

To not be homeless, but have no plans.

Jaden Stevens

To work at Miller and Long as a tower crane technician and work as many hours as possible and gain a high position at every job I get.

Dale Stone

To attend George Mason University and become an English teacher in South Korea and China.

Hailey Surles

To attend Reynolds Community College and become a high school mathematics teacher.

Rafe Templin

To work in cosmetology.

Taralyn Teti

To attend Germanna Community College and become a special education teacher for my son who is 8 months old and has special needs.

Madison Thompson

I plan to be a flight attendant for a while and then after saving money, move to Atlanta to pursue my dreams on being an actress.

Keyonia Thompson

To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse anesthetist. I hope to work at UVA hospital or Sentara Martha Jefferson.

Nathan Tickle

To attend Duke Kunshan University and work in the foreign service.

Kylie Trask

To attend Germanna Community College and become a dental hygienist. I also would like to serve in the military to pay for schooling to eventually become a full orthodontist.

Iliana Valencia

To attend Waynesburg University and become a forensic investigator for the government.

Claire Vanderwater

To attend Germanna Community College and become and get my RN license and possibly transfer to a four-year school to be in the NICU.

Natalie VanNess

To join the military and learn some real world skills in an engineering field designing and maintain cool machines.

Xavier Vaughan

I plan on working.

Daniel Verling

To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a veterinarian either running my own clinic or working in one in New York City. I am also interested in leaving the country and looking into teaching English as a second option.

Victor Via

To work as an electrician.

R.J. Ventura

I haven’t decided yet.

Jessica Vickers

To attend University of Mary Washington to become a counselor/therapist.

Andres Villarroel

To join the Army and retire after 20 years.

Jared Vogt

To attend North Carolina A & T State University and become a certified pediatric nurse and work in pediatrics/pediatric intensive care in North Carolina.

Camya Walker

To work as a locksmith.

Bryan Walker

To attend Virginia Tech and become an officer in the Air Force training to be a pilot.

Michael Wandel

To attend Virginia Tech and graduate with a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering and a minor in business. I plan to get a job as an aerospace engineer.

Jayden Warren

I’m not sure yet.

Deiandrea Washington

I’m furthering my way into the culinary arts, revolving most of my career around the message of environmentalism and animal rights through branding and research-driven dedication in an assortment of products and goods that give people more sustainable and environmental-friendly options.

Cie’ra Washington

To attend Virginia Commonwealth University and become a forensic scientist (FBI, etc.)

Jasmine Washington

To attend Germanna Community College and become a nurse.

Asia Waters

To join the military and aspire to become an Army officer.

Daniel West

To attend James Madison University and work in freelance marketing with my own agency or working with a nonprofit.

Ethan Williams

To attend Germanna Community College and become a dental hygienist. I’m working at Walmart and plan on saving money to pay off school.

Zoe Wines

I plan to work wherever I can find work. I am willing to do most things.

John Winter

To attend University of Virginia and become a scientist.

Katelyn Woolfrey

To attend Penn State University and obtain a doctorate in veterinarian medicine and work on a farm or in the country being a doctor to animals.

Alexie Wright

To attend Germanna Community College and I would like to work for a bigger company like Apple or Microsoft with security.

Rodney Zummo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Happenings: May 13, 2021

“No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You can…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert