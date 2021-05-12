WFS Baker Gallery presents Ozbey exhibit virtually through June 6

This new exhibition in the Baker Gallery features paintings and drawings by Nina Ozbey. Working primarily in oil, but also using pastel and charcoal as well, she creates dynamic imagery in the visual language of abstract expressionism. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is not open to off-campus visitors. Although it is not possible at this time to visit physically, a virtual exhibition is available. The works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery

When she started making art, Ozbey was a representational painter working in watercolor. Over time, however, she was drawn to a more expressionistic and abstract style. As she recounts, “By letting go of subject matter and switching to oil, the process of painting became more enjoyable. I take pleasure in making marks. These marks create spatial relationships by virtue of their color, weight, texture, and value. My work is intuitive; beginning with one stroke of the brush, leading to another and another and another. I want the opportunity to explore where the painting takes me rather than where I take the painting. As I paint, I think about the composition of the piece and how each mark relates to and energizes the others.”