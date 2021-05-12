WFS Baker Gallery presents Ozbey exhibit virtually through June 6

This new exhibition in the Baker Gallery features paintings and drawings by Nina Ozbey. Working primarily in oil, but also using pastel and charcoal as well, she creates dynamic imagery in the visual language of abstract expressionism. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is not open to off-campus visitors. Although it is not possible at this time to visit physically, a virtual exhibition is available. The works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery
Ozbey is originally from Oklahoma City, OK. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a teaching degree, and later received a master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia. She currently lives in Earlysville.
When she started making art, Ozbey was a representational painter working in watercolor. Over time, however, she was drawn to a more expressionistic and abstract style. As she recounts, “By letting go of subject matter and switching to oil, the process of painting became more enjoyable. I take pleasure in making marks. These marks create spatial relationships by virtue of their color, weight, texture, and value. My work is intuitive; beginning with one stroke of the brush, leading to another and another and another. I want the opportunity to explore where the painting takes me rather than where I take the painting. As I paint, I think about the composition of the piece and how each mark relates to and energizes the others.”
She also has found success using the mediums of pastel, charcoal and graphite. Pastel allows her to proceed in much the way the oil does with respect to color; however, in charcoal and graphite the absence of color and the interplay of black, white, and gray present their own unique challenges. She adds this perspective regarding her art, “Just as one appreciates jazz or classical instrumental music for rhythm, tone and pattern, I hope my nonrepresentational work will be appreciated for the formal elements within it.”
The works are available for purchase. Prices are included in the online virtual exhibition at www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. The exhibit continues through June 6.
For more information, contact Kelly Lonergan at kelly_lonergan@woodberry.org or the artist at nozbey@embarqmail.com.