UPDATE: “Hannibal” screening canceled at Montpelier

Attendees can stay overnight in the residential cottages at Montpelier’s Constitutional Village for an even more immersive experience. The cottages can accommodate up to 34 guests. All ticket holders will be sent an email with a request form to stay in the cottages.

Kenny Caperton, a horror movie lover and enthusiast who lives in Hillsborough, NC in a replica of the house from the 1978 slasher classic “Halloween,” created On Set Cinema about three years ago to share his passion with the world.

“These events, for the most part, have never been done,” Caperton said. “They might be a one-and-done thing. And it’s a really special opportunity for people to see something they really love in the place it was filmed. You don’t have to be the biggest fan in the world. Anyone who is interested, please come check it out.”

Caperton said that working with Montpelier to utilize the space for the screening has been wonderful. The staff even offered to clear out the barn and get it ready for the public.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “Sometimes I reach out to different locations, and they just don’t want to have anything to do with [On Set Cinema]. I appreciate that Montpelier gets it and are open minded. Because they don’t normally let anyone visit that barn and see the inside.”