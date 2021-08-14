Transplants: Spring in the city

Spring in the city
I haven’t written much for this newspaper in the last two years. For a while I couldn’t think of anything to write. Which is okay. Sometimes things lose their charm.
Now, I have a son and come fresh to this city’s maddening idiosyncrasies. I’ve wanted to start writing these columns again, but if I’m honest, I’ve been avoiding it. For a year, I’ve wanted to write about food and subways and walking around, but I’ve been been avoiding it because I knew I needed to start by saying something about last spring. I might never know what that something is, but this is what I’ve got for now:
*****
I had March 10, 2020, off and Taylor and I took our ten-week-old son to the pediatrician. The doctor seemed worried and anxious. My parents were planning to come up that weekend and I called when we got home and told them to stay home. I was off the next day too and went to the grocery store to stock up on canned beans because I didn’t know what else to do.
I clocked in at the restaurant on March 12 and was sent home four hours later. By the next morning we were closed indefinitely. Two days later, I was laid off, but by then tents were going up outside hospital emergency departments and I’d written off work completely.
For two months we heard nothing but sirens; constant sirens outside our window; ambulances around the clock, passing each other on their way to the hospital up the hill. For two months the baby didn’t leave the apartment. I left only when absolutely necessary. Those months are a blur, but I remember waiting outside the grocery store at dawn to avoid other customers, holding my breath in our building’s laundry room, washing my hands raw, and wincing at the death toll every afternoon.
In that blur, one memory stands out among the rest. The living room was dark. Taylor was trying to sleep. Sirens howled nearby and red-blue lights flashed over the wall by the window. I paced the floor, bouncing the baby on my shoulder, whispering that “Daddy’s just really scared right now.”
I knew he couldn’t understand the words, but whenever he bangs his head on the wall or trips and falls, time bends while he considers the injury. That first split-second feels like forever. You look at him and try to smile or keep the worry out of your face because you know he’s waiting for you to tell him whether or not he should be crying. If you keep it together; he will too. So, I’m certain he could sense what was happening, even if it was just in my voice. He was waiting for me to tell him it didn’t hurt and I couldn’t do it.
This is all to say that I’ve never been more terrified in my entire life. More than 30,000 of my neighbors died in a few weeks. The restaurant closed for good, so I don’t know which of my elderly regulars would’ve vanished. There are people in my building I haven’t seen since the first lockdowns. Maybe they moved. Maybe not. When the doorman started working again last summer, he saw me in the lobby and said, “Peter, you’re alive!” He laughed, but he wasn’t joking.
Time smooths the hard edges and the city is awake, which feels good, but this is not something you shake off. It stays with you.
Consider: The canned beans I bought are still in the cabinet.
Consider: I have white hair in my beard now.
Consider: A few months ago, the city organized a memorial in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Projected onto the bridge behind the speakers and performers, one at a time, were the faces of New Yorkers killed by COVID. We tuned in just as the mayor shuffled up to the lectern. He began speaking and the face behind him faded. A new one took its place.
“Oh wow,” Taylor said. “I know her.”
*****
I needed to write this first because people like to ask if the city is back to normal, but never ask what abnormal really felt like. I plan to write about playgrounds, restaurants, and taking a toddler on the subway. I want you to enjoy that, but I also want you to remember how far this place was from joy, and how recently. This place will never shed the grief and shock of last spring, but that’s how it goes. Things come back to life and that’s cause for celebration, but it was hard and the canned beans are still in my cupboard and not everyone can share in the new life and it could’ve been so different.
Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.