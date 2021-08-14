Transplants: Spring in the city

Spring in the city

I haven’t written much for this newspaper in the last two years. For a while I couldn’t think of anything to write. Which is okay. Sometimes things lose their charm.

Now, I have a son and come fresh to this city’s maddening idiosyncrasies. I’ve wanted to start writing these columns again, but if I’m honest, I’ve been avoiding it. For a year, I’ve wanted to write about food and subways and walking around, but I’ve been been avoiding it because I knew I needed to start by saying something about last spring. I might never know what that something is, but this is what I’ve got for now:

*****

I had March 10, 2020, off and Taylor and I took our ten-week-old son to the pediatrician. The doctor seemed worried and anxious. My parents were planning to come up that weekend and I called when we got home and told them to stay home. I was off the next day too and went to the grocery store to stock up on canned beans because I didn’t know what else to do.

I clocked in at the restaurant on March 12 and was sent home four hours later. By the next morning we were closed indefinitely. Two days later, I was laid off, but by then tents were going up outside hospital emergency departments and I’d written off work completely.