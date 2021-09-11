Transplants: Geographical Oddity

The other day, I told a friend that I was going to The Strand, which is a very large, very famous bookstore. You’re lucky, she said, you can just go to The Strand any time you want. I thought about it and made the face I probably make while I’m standing in the household and cleaning supplies aisle, wondering why they keep the laundry detergent locked up.

You can just go anytime you want.

You hear that often, living in New York, but it’s a little more complicated.

There’s a scene in “O Brother Where Art Thou?” in which George Clooney’s character is told by the proprietor of a general store that they’re out of the pomade he wants, but they can order it and he should get it in a couple weeks. No matter what he asks for, the answer doesn’t change.

“Well ain’t this place a geographical oddity,” Clooney says. “Two weeks from everywhere!”

New York isn’t all that different.

Maybe this is an exaggeration, but sometimes I feel like, when you’re in New York, you’re 45 minutes from everywhere. It’s walking distance or it’s at least 45 minutes away. That might come down to a 45-minute walk being just the other side of tolerable for most people, but it’s something else too.