Transplants: Fresh eyes

New York has a lot going for it, but almost as much going against––a city of extremes. Other places are more agreeable; less erratic, if a little dull; lots of normal, punctuated by sporadic dealbreakers or game-changers. But in New York, a single day might jerk you from the Best City in the World to a staring contest with a rat on a crowded subway platform during a power outage in July.

Daily, New York throws in everything but the kitchen sink. Sometimes I imagine everyone walking the street keeps a tally. A receipt of the city’s blessings and transgressions. Jazz quartet on the F-train platform? Point for. Dog poop in the lobby? Point against. A good day isn’t a day without catastrophe; it’s a day with enough good to balance out what the city swings at your head. New York comes out firmly in the positive, but it takes a lot of good to justify life in a city with so much bad.

I should mention, an asterisk hovers over any conversation about the city’s faults: rent is obscene. That is the worst thing about New York. But the city also heaps tiresome little insults atop the injury of its cost. So much of the bad in New York is mundane, the kind that pops up everywhere and wears you down slowly. Consider: The city’s bizarre scarcity of working laundries.

For three years, we didn’t have laundry. Once a week, I hauled our clothes over an icy highway overpass to the nearest laundromat.

Now our building has coin laundry. Eight washers and eight dryers for several hundred residents. The feeble dryers have to run for twice the length of the wash cycle (or with only half a load) to get anything remotely dry. Both washers and dryers malfunction constantly, but the building contracts out for maintenance and fee collection. When residents complain, the building blames the contractor. The contractor blames the building.

We pay rent monthly, then pay again weekly for clean clothes, only to find a crowded room, ramshackle machines, and bottlenecks between cycles. The cost of cleaning clothes is real for people, even if it’s just a nuisance for us. Still, I hate it more than almost anything, and long-time readers will note that the list of things I hate is eclectic and lengthy.

Which brings me to the day my two-year-old decided to help with laundry.

Benjamin is a toddler, so he (1) needs activity and (2) thinks doing adult things is an absolute gas. We’ve rigged up a chair at the counter so he can help cook. He spends hours crisscrossing the room with his toy vacuum. He flips through five-hundred-page novels with sufficient focus to convince you he’s actually reading.

And it turns out Benjamin loves laundry. Why wouldn’t he?

He gets to put on shoes, ride the elevator, admire the recycling and mops in the basement corridor, push laundry carts, comment on the bubbles, watch the dryers tumble, lug a Tide jug bigger than he is, and roll around in clean clothes when it’s done.

I’ve heard said that having a child is like letting your heart run around outside your body. I always understood that as an illustration of parental anxiety. Your heart might fall on the blacktop, touch the socket, climb the bookcase. But hearts do all kinds of things and the metaphor keeps working.

In the year since he started walking, Benjamin has become a sort of disembodied enthusiasm. A supplement to the (scant) enthusiasm I can muster for chores and errands. And I would love to say his comical zeal for the workaday has given me new appreciation for the same, but that’s not quite right.

Benjamin can’t repair the dryers, remedy the insult of paying for a rundown laundry after we’ve already paid rent, or coerce the landlord into shaping up. He can (and does) dance in the rickety elevator on his way to the basement, then run up and down the long hallway shouting about Loud Washing Machines and Warm Dryers.

I can’t say I look forward to laundry, but I don’t put it off now. It’s more fun than it once was. Which matters.

Getting around can be a slog anywhere, and New York likes to pile it on. But maybe nobody really walks around with a pro-con list, a balance sheet, a receipt of the city’s blessings and transgressions. Maybe the day is more than just math.

Still, there are plenty of reasons to think today was a good day and one more never hurts. The list is long, the slights are many, and every little bit counts.

Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.