The fermentation process

Though a relatively new development in specialty coffee, Natural fermentation has taken over the luxury market. While all coffee undergoes some incidental fermentation, natural fermentation is distinguished as the intentional process of exposing the coffee, still contained within its fruit, to yeasts or bacteria. This is done, in the case of Elida Estate, by tossing the coffee in a sealed plastic container for five to 10 days. Allowing microbes to work on coffee for prolonged periods of time can offer unique, exotic fruit flavors that draw extreme prices—$800, $1,000, even $5,000 per pound. Already dominant in the Asian super-specialty markets, fermented coffees are even trickling into the recalcitrant United States through outfits like Onyx Coffee Lab and Black & White Coffee Roasters.

However, the rapid rise of fermentation dismayed many obstinate producers, especially those in Panama who believe in the superior terroir of their farms. At its best, fermentation enhances the terroir’s distinguished flavors, and at its most controversial it totally alters these flavors into a profile unrecognizable as coffee, much less as the already divine Panama Geisha.