The Arts Center in Orange seeks applications for downtown mural project

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

The Arts Center in Orange is celebrating 25 years of bringing art to the community of Orange County in quintessential fashion; by bringing more art to the community.

The Arts Center currently is requesting artist proposals for its latest project to bring three murals to the Town of Orange throughout the 2022 summer.

The project was inspired by a previous mural project, organized by The Arts Center in 2000, to paint a mural veiling a scrap yard which would be the first thing visitors would see if they were driving into town via Route 20 South.

“It was one of the biggest projects that we did that was really energizing to our community,” says Arts Center Executive Director Anna Pillow. “It involved people of all ages, town engineers, local students and local artists.”

The mural is no longer there, but its creative spirit lived on. Pillow hopes this upcoming mural project will pave the way for more exhibits of art to further vivify the Town of Orange, as the previous project did.

The murals will be painted a rear wall of The Arts Center building (facing May-Fray Avenue), the wall of the Atlantic Union bank facing Taylor Park and on the workshop building of Salvagewrights, on Madison Road.

The murals are expected to be complete by Sept. 2022 with one mural being painted each month during the months of June through August. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

Each selected artist will receive an artist fee of $2,000 on top of a supply budget of $1,500. Ladders, scaffolding and other equipment will be provided by The Arts Center.

A proposal submission form can be found at www.artscenterinorange.com. Applications include a project description, brief description of related experience, project budget and artwork maintenance plan as well as a colored rendering of the proposed design and examples of the artist’s work.

After three artists are selected, they will participate in an artist meet-and-greet, where members of the community can visit with the artist and contribute constructive comments and proposed changes to the artists’ initial design.

“It’s supposed to be a community-led process,” says Pillow.

This process is intended to ensure each mural will be community-inspired and reflective of Orange County.

The first artist meet-and-greet will be on May 28 for the first mural to be painted on The Arts Center building.

“The subsequent dates depend on how long it takes for each artist to finish with an expected [timeline] of four to six weeks per mural,” says Pillow.

Upon completion, each mural will be celebrated with an artwork dedication ceremony.

The project was made possible through a $10,000 Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Challenge America offers support primarily to small organizations for projects in all artistic disciplines that extend the reach of the arts to populations that are underserved,” according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant requires a matching cost-share of cash or in-kind donations which has been met through community contributions and volunteerism.

Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the process of creating each mural.

“Our hope is that people will jump on board, roll up their sleeves and get a little paint on them with us,” says Pillow. “The ultimate goal of this is to engage our whole community and also to have these murals be a source of local pride.”

For more information visit www.artscenterinorange.com.