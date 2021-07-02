Teaching on the soccer pitch and in the pulpit; Pugh stepping down as OCHS soccer coach

When the Orange County High School varsity girls’ soccer team played Fluvanna back on June 3, it marked more than just the end of another season. It was also Dwane Pugh’s last match as its coach.

After 22 combined years of coaching high school soccer for OCHS, Pugh knew the time was right to call this season his last.

“All the players I had coached since they were about 5 years old had now come through the varsity level and I had wanted to see them through,” he said.

One of those included his own daughter, Jenni, who recently graduated and plans to attend Liberty University this fall.

Secondly, “With the new group coming up I haven’t coached about two-thirds of them,” he said

And there’s more.

Junior varsity head coach Tracy Munger expressed to Pugh her interest in becoming the head coach when he decided he would resign. With her involvement in coaching at both the recreation and junior varsity levels, Pugh said she, or anyone else who fills the position, will bring a “different flavor” of soccer to the program.

Next factor: those murmurings of discontent.