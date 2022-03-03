Schools announce spelling bee winners

Orange County Schools recently concluded school-level spelling bees, with the top 24 performers in grades three through eight competing in a division-wide contest. Ultimately, Prospect Heights Middle School eighth-grader Michael Forney (left) was the winner, with Locust Grove Middle School student Lorelai Davis (center) runner-up and Orange Elementary School’s Kellan Spicer (right) third. Forney was the PHMS winner, while Spicer won the OES-level bee. Davis finished fourth at LGMS before taking the second spot in the district-wide contest. Other school-level winners (below) included: Margaret Cody (LGMS), Ethan Sepela (Locust Grove Elementary School), Marshall Gragg (Lightfoot Elementary), and Alaya Greene (Gordon-Barbour Elementary). Participants in the division-wide bee (top four places at each school) included: Kole McClanahan, Lyra Tusing, Logan Shea (PHMS); Raechel Squire, Jacob Sepela (LGMS); Spencer Shumway, Gabriel McAdam, John Grigsby (OES); Jolin Wang, Jacob Sherman, Lexie Sterling (LGES); Samuel Palmer, Zoey Mullins, Jaxon Boswell, Trenton Smith (LES); Danica Dyer, Colin Jackson, Ella Moses (GBES).