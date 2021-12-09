Scanning the decades: Clark digitizes dozens of yearbooks for OCHS Alumni and Friends website

By Ike Parrish
Reporter
The OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation has made all Orange County High School yearbooks available on its website, www.ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com.
OCHS graduate Ken Clark and 1958 OCHS graduate Bill Hager collaborated to create the online yearbook database which includes all issues dating from 1939 to 2018. The website recently added the showcase of 74 volumes of “The Golden Horseshoe,” Orange County High School’s yearbook title at the end of November. The yearbooks have grown from its first volume of 57 pages to its last archived issue in 2018, which amounts to 235 pages.
Three years ago, Bill Hager founded the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation, a non-profit that raises money to grant scholarships to students interested in career and technical education studies (CTE). The organization has provided scholarships, through donations from the community, to OCHS graduates pursuing careers in CTE. Last year, they awarded students with over $65,250 in scholarships. They hope to raise another $60,000 in scholarships for 2022 graduates.
“We’re always looking for content for our website,” Hager says. Hager hopes that the additional content will draw viewers to the website where information can be found on the scholarship program. The website details how much money they have raised and their future goals as well as a list of donors and contributing local businesses.
The yearbook archive proved to be great content, with many alumni expressing their thanks for the new digital archive.
“Everybody’s been very pleased,” says Clark, who has received feedback from people expressing their enjoyment from viewing all the old yearbook pictures.
The database presents each year’s issue organized by the decade. Each issue of the Golden Horseshoe offers a sense of the school’s history and displays the transformation of Orange County High School throughout the years. The volumes also illustrate the changing styles over the eras, as viewers might notice when they introduced color photos in the 1993 edition.
It took Clark nearly three months to scan every page of all 74 yearbooks on a scanner purchased by the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation. He did so in his spare time, after he finished working his regular job with the National Park Service.
“Ken spent a lot of hours scanning all the yearbooks,” Hager says.
Clark said he borrowed most of the yearbook issues from the high school. The issues that the high school did not have, he was able to scrounge up with the help of individuals he contacted through the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation. The only missing volumes are the years of 1944 through 1946, which Clark was not able to locate.
Clark also scanned every yearbook from Locust Grove Middle School and plans to complete a database for Locust Grove Middle School, eventually creating an online archive for every public school in the county.
With the digital archive now online, OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation hopes to reach more alumni and donors to further stimulate the CTE scholarship program.