Scanning the decades: Clark digitizes dozens of yearbooks for OCHS Alumni and Friends website

The yearbook archive proved to be great content, with many alumni expressing their thanks for the new digital archive.

“Everybody’s been very pleased,” says Clark, who has received feedback from people expressing their enjoyment from viewing all the old yearbook pictures.

The database presents each year’s issue organized by the decade. Each issue of the Golden Horseshoe offers a sense of the school’s history and displays the transformation of Orange County High School throughout the years. The volumes also illustrate the changing styles over the eras, as viewers might notice when they introduced color photos in the 1993 edition.

It took Clark nearly three months to scan every page of all 74 yearbooks on a scanner purchased by the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation. He did so in his spare time, after he finished working his regular job with the National Park Service.

“Ken spent a lot of hours scanning all the yearbooks,” Hager says.