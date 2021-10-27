Salem alumni make 250th anniversary trek from Pennsylvania to North Carolina through Orange

Logistics manager Holt Morris finds a passage from the day before when the modern sisters marched through Culpeper County and read aloud to the great delight of everyone, “…three Irishmen came who insisted on sleeping with us. They tried everything to see if we would give in. One of them said that he had never seen so many beautiful ladies. He thought he would have to take one of us for his wife. We pretended that we could neither see nor hear them and bade the Saviour to stop up our ears and close our eyes when such people were around us. Brother Utley needed quite a while to get rid of them. Then we lay down to bed near a bubbling stream.”