Salem alumni make 250th anniversary trek from Pennsylvania to North Carolina through Orange

On an overcast, but proper autumn afternoon, a small band of travelers rested and refreshed under a grove of aging shade trees at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in the village of Rapidan. After a sufficient break, the energized crew of seven women returned to the road amid a light rain, nearly halfway between their starting point in Bethlehem, Pa., and their destination of Old Salem, N.C.
From Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, the walkers are recreating the 500-mile journey taken by the Moravian “Single Sisters” from Pennsylvania to North Carolina along the historic route outlined in the 1766 journal of Salome Meurer.
According to Aaron S. Fogleman of the University of South Alabama, Meurer’s journey was part of a series of migrations in colonial America organized and financed by the Moravians, a German religious sect. In the early 18th century, German immigrants began to settle in eastern Pennsylvania. By the mid-1700s, the Moravians had acquired a 100,000-acre tract in the backwoods of western North Carolina. Over a nearly 20-year period, hundreds of Moravian pilgrims migrated through Maryland and Virginia to the North Carolina back country where they ultimately established the Salem Academy and College in 1772. According to its website, “Salem was founded on the revolutionary idea that girls and women deserve a rigorous education to prepare them to lead the way for a better world.”
The pilgrims on the current migration—most of whom didn’t know one another before their trek began—share the common experience of being graduates of Salem Academy and College and are commemorating the 250th anniversary of the1766 journey.
Along the 500-mile trip, the core group is joined by day or section walkers, more or less along the colonial migration trail Meurer chronicled.
As the small band stopped for lunch at Emmanuel Episcopal, hosted by Salem Academy alumnus and Orange County resident Betsy Brantley, their enthusiasm and camaraderie belied any injuries or aches they may have acquired along the way.
Collectively, they agreed “the people” were the best part of the journey, with so many along the way inquiring about their purpose and destination.
Those marching said they average 20 miles a day—with most of those logged before lunch. They’re on the road by 7:30, armed with the corresponding day’s journal entry from Meurer, who offered colorful descriptions of the Sisters’ encounters two and a half centuries earlier.
Logistics manager Holt Morris finds a passage from the day before when the modern sisters marched through Culpeper County and read aloud to the great delight of everyone, “…three Irishmen came who insisted on sleeping with us. They tried everything to see if we would give in. One of them said that he had never seen so many beautiful ladies. He thought he would have to take one of us for his wife. We pretended that we could neither see nor hear them and bade the Saviour to stop up our ears and close our eyes when such people were around us. Brother Utley needed quite a while to get rid of them. Then we lay down to bed near a bubbling stream.”
The troupe—hailing from Wisconsin, to New York, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina—agreed their camaraderie stems from their shared purpose.
“We hadn’t even met one another, but we all chose to do this,” Frances Cronlund said. “We’re all very different, but we accept one another because were doing this together.
Morris, meanwhile, credited their perseverance, in addition to their high spirit.
“They’re determined women—just like our founder,” she said.
After a group photo on the steps of the church, the band was back on Route 615, crossing the Rapidan River amid the fall drizzle and on their way to Orange for the night and then, ever southward toward their destination.