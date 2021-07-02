Reynolds “Shares the Love” with local Boys & Girls Club

Last Thursday, Reynolds Subaru presented the Boys & Girls Club of Orange with a donation of $13,695, its largest ever to the club.

As part of the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event, Reynolds Subaru partnered with Subaru of America Inc. to designate contributions toward local organizations selected by Subaru customers. Since 2016, Reynolds has supported the Orange club with more than $35,000.

“Over the past year, we’ve witnessed how our community is most successful when we come together. Our family and Reynolds Subaru are proud to continue supporting the Boys & Girls Club through Share the Love,” said Kevin Reynolds Sr., owner of Reynolds Subaru. “The club is a tremendous asset to youth and families in our community by providing a safe and enriching place when kids are not in school.”

The club is in the midst of its full-day, nine-week summer program. Each day, club kids participate in enrichment programs such as summer reading, STEM, arts, technology skills development, healthy cooking, current events discussion and wellness activities. The club is also focused on increasing teen engagement and addressing social-emotional needs.