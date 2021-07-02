Reynolds “Shares the Love” with local Boys & Girls Club

Last Thursday, Reynolds Subaru presented the Boys & Girls Club of Orange with a donation of $13,695, its largest ever to the club.
As part of the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event, Reynolds Subaru partnered with Subaru of America Inc. to designate contributions toward local organizations selected by Subaru customers. Since 2016, Reynolds has supported the Orange club with more than $35,000.
“Over the past year, we’ve witnessed how our community is most successful when we come together. Our family and Reynolds Subaru are proud to continue supporting the Boys & Girls Club through Share the Love,” said Kevin Reynolds Sr., owner of Reynolds Subaru. “The club is a tremendous asset to youth and families in our community by providing a safe and enriching place when kids are not in school.”
The club is in the midst of its full-day, nine-week summer program. Each day, club kids participate in enrichment programs such as summer reading, STEM, arts, technology skills development, healthy cooking, current events discussion and wellness activities. The club is also focused on increasing teen engagement and addressing social-emotional needs.
“We feel overwhelmed by the support from Reynolds Subaru,” said Ted Marrs, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Orange. “Throughout the pandemic, local schools, county supervisors, businesses and other valued partners have been essential to our ability to respond to the needs of club kids. Reynolds’ continued generosity is a testament to their values and place in our community.”
Reynolds’ donation is helping the club’s summer program to be accessible and affordable for all kids through low membership fees of only $100. With the actual cost to serve one kid for the summer at $1,000, Reynolds’ donation sponsors 13 club kids for the entire nine weeks.
The Share the Love gift arrives ahead of a major club milestone next week. Beginning July 1, all staff will earn at least $15 per hour through the club’s living wage Initiative.
“Support from all of our local friends is especially important this year as we address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and implement our living wage Initiative, which we couldn’t be more thrilled about,” said Marrs.
Located at the Taylor Educational Administrative Complex, the Boys & Girls Club of Orange is affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, with a mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.” Serving Orange County youth ages 6-18, the club provides programs focused on promoting academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.
To learn about the many opportunities to support the local Boys & Girls Club of Orange, visit https://bgclubcva.org/orange-form/.