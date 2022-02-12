Remembering the indomitable Helen Marie Taylor

By Ike Parrish

Reporter

Helen Marie Taylor, an Orange County resident and prominent figure in the restoration and preservation of the county’s history, died on Jan. 25, 2022. She was 98.

“She was an exceptional person who accomplished a lot and who really believed wholeheartedly in everything she did,” said Ms. Taylor’s longtime assistant Bonnie Ferris.

The charismatic and tenacious Taylor was a fierce advocate for history and locally helped fund the James Madison Museum in Orange. The museum focuses on the history of United States presidents James Madison, an Orange County resident, and Orange-born Zachary Taylor, both of whom were relatives.

“She loved this Republic and its history, especially that of Orange County and her Taylor family seat, Bloomsbury,” said James Madison Museum Director, Bethany Sullivan. “Her funding and efforts in founding this museum have enriched the community she so loved.”

Ms. Taylor also played a pivotal role in the restoration of Montpelier, James Madison’s estate.

“Helen Marie Taylor was a passionate, but lone, voice in Orange County for many years in advocating to restore James Madison’s home from the DuPont era to the original version that dates from the 1820s,” said Montpelier Foundation President and CEO, Roy Young. “Her lifelong dream was realized in 2008 when the five-year restoration was completed. For her generous efforts, she was the first individual to be awarded a Friends of Montpelier Lifetime Membership.”

Ms. Taylor, a native of Waco, Texas, has deep roots in Orange County as a descendant of Zachary Taylor by marriage to her sixth cousin, Jaquelin E. Taylor, in 1964.

“Ms. Taylor was very committed to any of her interests, whatever they may be. Obviously one of them was the history of Orange County, and the Taylors are very much involved in that history,” said former Orange Mayor, Chuck Mason.

As a wedding present, Jaquelin Taylor gifted his bride the oldest surviving dwelling in Orange County—Bloomsbury. The house was built in 1722 and has a rich history in the Taylor family. Ms. Taylor restored and refurnished the antebellum home with period antiques. Bloomsbury was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992 and currently functions as a museum home.

“Helen Marie Taylor was one of the grand dames of the Dolley Madison Garden Club, a long-term member and a supporter of the club’s work in Taylor Park on Main Street in Orange,” said current Dolley Madison Garden Club President, Jane Hammond. “She graciously placed her historic home and museum, Bloomsbury, on the Historic Garden Week tour numerous times, most recently in 2010 and 2018, and regaled tour visitors with her extensive knowledge of the history of the house and its artifacts. She was deeply proud of her connection to the Knights of Golden Horseshoe Expedition led by Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1716 through her marriage and through Bloomsbury. Her passion for history and art remained unabated throughout her long life.”

The museum and Taylor Park on Main Street in Orange were bicentennial projects funded by Ms. Taylor and her husband.

Ever the determined individual, Ms. Taylor would stop at nothing in pursuit of her objectives.

“Her aims were almost invariably positive, but her tactics were sometimes unsettling and at other times downright disturbing. But her heart was in the right place,” said Orange County historian, Frank Walker.

One such tactic proved effective in 1968, as Ms. Taylor stood in defiance in the face of asphalt machines poised to pave over the original asphalt paving blocks on Monument Avenue in Richmond, where Ms. Taylor owned a home. Construction was halted, and after a yearlong battle with Richmond City Hall, Monument Avenue’s historic designs were preserved.

In a similar fashion, Ms. Taylor was arrested in the 1970s attempting to stop a demolition crew from knocking down a historic book bindery.

More recently, Ms. Taylor made headlines for her fight against the removal of Confederate statues in Richmond. She sued the state in an attempt to prevent the execution of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Her efforts were unsuccessful and the statue was removed in 2021.

In addition to her vigorous lifelong efforts to preserve history wherever she resided, Ms. Taylor had a passion for the performing arts.

Born on Nov. 17, 1923, to parents, Howell Taylor and Marie Chumley, Ms. Taylor attended Baylor University and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Her love of theater led her to a role as entertainment director of the United States 7th Army during and after World War II.

Following the war, Ms. Taylor became a stage actor in New York City and also taught Shakespearean drama at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Additionally, she founded theaters and performing arts organizations in multiple states, which included Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connecticut, Theatre Louisville, Dallas Theatre Center and the Association of Producing Artists in New York, according to a 2010 Virginia Senate resolution.

Ms. Taylor also served on the board of governors for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and served for a time as chair of the American Auditions Committee.

President Ronald Reagan recognized Ms. Taylor and named her as the United States delegate to the United States Education, Scientific and Culture Organization meeting in Paris in 1983 and as a United States representative to the United Nations in 1986.

Ms. Taylor contributed to many civic organizations. She was a council member for the National Endowment for the Humanities and president of the James Monroe Memorial Foundation.

She also opened the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History, showcasing local history in her hometown of Waco, Texas.

“She stood loud and proud for what she believed; she was a force of nature,” said Sullivan. “I know that it didn’t always sit well with everyone. However, like many of our historic and public figures of the past, we should look at the totality of a life, the good and bad, the accomplishments and failures, that make the complete person. I believe that Helen Marie Taylor contributed greatly to the preservation and education of the history of Orange, Virginia, and our Republic.”

