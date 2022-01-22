Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Pastor Dwane Pugh recently published his first book, “Pugh Proverbs.” Pugh said he never intended to author a book, but after a few individuals suggested he create a collection of his original sayings, he decided to pursue it. The book is best summarized by the blurb on the back cover, “Wisdom is a rare treasure that people need but seldom ever find. In these simple, yet profound proverbs, you will find nuggets of golden truth that can enrich your life and make it a treasure map for others to follow.” Pugh’s book is a collection of life lessons and insight he has accumulated throughout decades of ministry, which he hopes will help those who read it. “Whether it becomes something used in a broad range or just a couple hundred people, as long as it impacts and helps people. That’s my goal,” he says. Pugh says all of the profits from the book will go toward ministry. The book can be purchased at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com and is available through Kindle.
“Pugh Proverbs” publishes
- Isaac Parrish
