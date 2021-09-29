 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile:” Steve Martin’s absurdist comedy comes to Barboursville
0 comments

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile:” Steve Martin’s absurdist comedy comes to Barboursville

  • 0
Arts-4CP-Picasso at the Lapine Agile

Pictured are Charlie Gilliam as Albert Einstein and Andy Davis as Pablo Picasso in Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Oct. 1 through Oct. 16 on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage.

 Photo by Linda Hogan Photography

As part of its 49th season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” opening Oct. 1 and continuing through Oct. 16 on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage.

This long-running off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In his first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter, Steve Martin, plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness. Bystanders, including Picasso’s agent, the bartender and his mistress, Picasso’s date, an elderly philosopher, Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, and an idiot inventor introduce additional flourishes of humor. The final surprise patron to join the merriment at the Lapin Agile is a charismatic dark-haired singer, time-warped in from a later era.

This production is directed by “Derby” Thomas and stars Charlie Gilliam as Albert Einstein, Andy Davis as Pablo Picasso, Stephanie Finn as Germaine, Nick Hagy as Freddy, Harold Langsam as Gaston, Robert Wray as Sagot, Stephanie Owen as Suzanne/Admirer, John Wharton as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, Drea Dyer as The Countess, and John Baker as The Visitor.

Rounding out the production staff are: Laura Mawyer as production stage manager, Wendy Novicoff as producer, Tricia Emlet as costume designer, Steven Reid as lighting designer, Dan Feigert as scenic designer, John Holdren as sound designer, Meg Hoover as lead carpenter and properties designer, Marietta Feigert as assistant scenic designer, Mandy Shuker as assistant stage manager, Carl Schwaner as sound engineer, Nick Hagy as technical director, and Gary Warwick White as production manager.

Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” opens Friday, Oct. 1 and runs weekends on the mainstage through Sunday, Oct. 16. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $18; senior citizen and student tickets are $16; children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. Please contact the box office directly for group rates over 10.

Note: This production contains explicit language and adult content. Parental discretion is advised.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Four County Players’ Box Office at (540) 832-5355, visit their new website at www.fourcp.org, or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert