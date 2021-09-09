Orange wrestler Steigler earns All-America honors

By Mark O’Connell

Correspondent

While many of her peers can’t wait to get to the beach, even a short time there is a tad too long for Stella Steigler.

That’s because the junior wrestler at Orange County High School can’t tune out the inner voice that beckons her return to training.

And her commitment has already paid huge dividends, the most recent of which was banked last month in Fargo, N.D., the site of the Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals. That’s where Steigler competed in both divisions and earned All-American honors in each.

In the Junior division, she competed in the 152-pound weight class and finished fifth, and in the 16U she competed in the 160-pound weight class and came in sixth.

Last year, she earned All-American honors when she placed sixth at 144 pounds in the Cadet Nationals.

(Wrestlers earn All-American honors when they finish in the top eight in their weight class).

As for her most recent outing in Fargo, at least one of her coaches believes she could have finished even higher.