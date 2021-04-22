Orange Uncorked, May 1-2

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Orange Uncorked Wine Festival is back for its 30th anniversary and an assortment of wineries, cideries, vendors, bands and presenters are lined up and ready to go. The festival will be held at The Market at Grelen venue the weekend of May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. Saturday’s slate of activities includes live music from Enya and the Fellas followed by a performance from the band Chamomile & Whiskey, a hat contest and a new mustache competition hosted by award-winning beard/mustache competitor, Robert Baker. Sunday will feature a set from musician Aubrey Diggers, a presentation from the festival’s exhibitors and wine and cider makers, a beard competition again hosted by Baker and finally a music performance from The Unsuitables to close out the day. Orange County Chamber Director Deanne Marshall said she can’t wait to welcome everyone back after being apart for so long. She believes this edition of Orange Uncorked will be the best one yet. “We are so excited for the 30th Annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival on May 1 and 2, located across from the Market at Grelen,” she said. “Come to enjoy Virginia wine and cider, great music, unique artisans, and delicious food. See you there!” To buy tickets for the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival and learn more about the participating wineries and cideries, visit www.orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.