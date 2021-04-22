 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange Uncorked, May 1-2
0 comments

Orange Uncorked, May 1-2

  • 0
Orange Uncorked_File photo (2019)

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for more information.

 Review file photo

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s Orange Uncorked Wine Festival is back for its 30th anniversary and an assortment of wineries, cideries, vendors, bands and presenters are lined up and ready to go. The festival will be held at The Market at Grelen venue the weekend of May 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively. Saturday’s slate of activities includes live music from Enya and the Fellas followed by a performance from the band Chamomile & Whiskey, a hat contest and a new mustache competition hosted by award-winning beard/mustache competitor, Robert Baker. Sunday will feature a set from musician Aubrey Diggers, a presentation from the festival’s exhibitors and wine and cider makers, a beard competition again hosted by Baker and finally a music performance from The Unsuitables to close out the day. Orange County Chamber Director Deanne Marshall said she can’t wait to welcome everyone back after being apart for so long. She believes this edition of Orange Uncorked will be the best one yet. “We are so excited for the 30th Annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival on May 1 and 2, located across from the Market at Grelen,” she said. “Come to enjoy Virginia wine and cider, great music, unique artisans, and delicious food. See you there!” To buy tickets for the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival and learn more about the participating wineries and cideries, visit www.orangevachamber.com/orange-uncorked.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Coming events for April 8, 2021

  • Updated

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert