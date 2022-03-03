Orange County students honored by Writer’s Eye

Two Orange County Public School students were recognized for their writing in the 35th annual Writer’s Eye contest, hosted by the The Fralin Museum at the University of Virginia.

The contest challenges writers of all ages to use selected visual art in the museum as inspiration for writing. This writing program provides students the opportunity to respond to artwork through original poetry or prose. This year the museum received 686 entries in elementary, middle school, high school and university and adult divisions.

Lightfoot Elementary School fifth-grader Trenton Smith won first place in the elementary prose category with his short story entitled “The Curse of the Bentwood Box,” inspired by Nathan Jackson’s art piece “Bentwood Box.”

Orange Elementary School fourth-grader Carter Burkett earned first honorable mention in the elementary poetry category for her acrostic poem titled, “Midst,” inspired by Sally Mann’s Untitled (Virginia Kudzu).

“Midst”

(An acrostic poem)

By Carter Burkett

My eyes flit nervously from side to side in the murky dark.

I can hear my quiet heart beat in silence.

Darkness swathed the trees like a blanket.

Soundless moonlight filled the sky from above.

Tough vines wrapped around the crooked trees.

“The Curse of the Bentwood Box”

By Trenton Smith

The Lacroose family was a very, very poor family. They lived in a small house, with two rooms: a room downstairs where they dined, and a bedroom upstairs. John Lacroose was a large man who worked in the mines. His wife, Alice Lacroose, was a feisty lady who had no job and did the work around the house. They had one child named Susan. Susan was very impulsive, never listened, and never thought before she did anything.

One night, something knocked at the door while the Lacroose family was eating dinner.

“I’ll get it,” said Alice. When she opened the door, no one was there.

When Alice looked down, there was a box. A wide, wooden box. Alice picked up the box and brought it over to the dinner table. It was surprisingly heavy. When everybody saw the box, a chill went down their spines. On the top of the box, there was a letter attached. “Do Not Open,” read the note. Susan pushed her mother out of the way and opened the box immediately. When the lid flew off, she could hear a distant cackle.

Out of the box flew a crow. It reminded Susan of a witch. By the time John had raised his hand to shoo it away, it was already out of sight. That night, Susan had trouble sleeping. She couldn’t stop thinking about the box. Her thoughts eventually got the best of her, and she crept out of bed and snuck downstairs.

She found the box laying under the table, where Alice left it. When she saw the box, the markings on it were glowing a bright green. She could see them much more clearly than before.

There was a bird on one side and on the other a large bear. Susan was freaked out, so she got back to bed.

In the morning, on John’s way to work, a large bear was standing in the road. When he tried to steer away, he hit a lamp post. John got out of the car and went to check under the hood. As soon as he opened it, smoke went everywhere. He didn’t have his phone, so he couldn’t call for help. John waited on the side of the road for hours, until finally a truck passed by and picked him up.

After what happened to her father, Susan remembered the bear on the box, which looked similar to what her father described as the one on the road. She went back downstairs to see if anything happened to the box, but when she looked under the table, it was gone! Susan looked around the room until she finally found it inside a cabinet. However, unlike the night before, the box was glowing yellow. Also, the bear had disappeared off the box. Susan went back to bed, more frightened than before.

The next day, while Alice was home cleaning, Susan’s dog, Muddy, brought in a dead bird while Alice wasn’t looking, and dropped it on the kitchen floor. When Alice stepped on it, she jumped back, which caused her to slip on the wet floor and break her ankle. Eventually, Alice gained back enough strength to get up and call an ambulance.

That night, Susan and John went downtown to the hospital to see Alice. Unfortunately, they did not have an appointment and were not able to visit her. Worried the box had something to do with all of the trouble her family was experiencing, Susan once again snuck downstairs to see the box. This time, the box was not in the cabinet, nor under the table. Susan looked around for what seemed like forever, then decided to check outside.

Behind their house, the box sat atop a rock, glowing red. Susan examined the box, and to her surprise, the side with the bird had also disappeared. More frightening to Susan was the fact that the box had changed color again. Her mom and dad had already experienced misfortune.

Would it be her next? More importantly, what comes after red? Would their bad luck go away after red?

When Susan woke up the next morning, she checked the time to make sure she wasn’t late. It was still 8 a.m., the time when she normally woke up. Susan got ready and walked out of the house, extremely anxious. On the bus, Susan couldn’t stop worrying. Were they going to crash? Was the bus driver not going to let her off? Luckily, nothing happened. During math class, Susan wasn’t able to pay attention, she was too scared. It was like that for every class: science, P.E., it didn’t matter. She couldn’t focus.

When the day finally ended, Susan knew what to do. Susan was tired of the box and too scared to keep living with it. She took a hammer, raised it high above her head, and slammed it down on the box! When Susan hit it, she shot back like a bullet. When she opened her eyes, the box had shattered. Susan started jumping around with excitement and relief, but her celebration didn’t last for long...

The same cackle that Susan had heard once before now sounded closer and louder than ever. Susan turned around and screamed. An old witch was standing before Susan. She wore a dark, oversized cloak. Along her skinny arms were bracelets with crow markings up to her shoulders. The only thing that could distract Susan from her grin was the cane she wielded with a large crow carving atop it.

In a bone-chilling voice, the witch said, “Because of you, the curse of the bentwood box shall be following your family for years to come.” Susan shut her eyes and hoped it would be over soon. When Susan opened her eyes, the witch was gone. It was the middle of the night, and Susan was tired. She tried to go to sleep, but it was very hard. For her entire life, Susan lay awake every night, thinking about that day.