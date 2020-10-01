Orange County 4-H announces virtual fair winners

Even though the Orange County Fair was canceled amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, local youth still had the opportunity to exhibit home, farm and garden entries in a virtual county fair experience.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Orange County 4-H and the Orange County Fair Association worked together to create a virtual home, farm and garden fair that featured photographs of youths’ work in agriculture, gardening, arts and crafts, textiles and photography. The virtual fair was held in August and open to youth ages 5 to 18 who reside or attend school in Orange as well as those who typically compete in the annual Orange County Fair.

Each category offered more than 25 class options and entries submitted from youth ages 9-19 were judged competitively. Those ages 5-8 received ribbons, but were not judged competitively.

Listed below are the virtual home, farm and garden blue and rainbow ribbon recipients.

Agriculture

Corn stalk, tallest single,

Adryan Woodcock

Eggs, brown, ½ dozen

Jack Cooper

Crafts