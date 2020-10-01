 Skip to main content
Orange County 4-H announces virtual fair winners
Even though the Orange County Fair was canceled amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, local youth still had the opportunity to exhibit home, farm and garden entries in a virtual county fair experience.

Virginia Cooperative Extension, Orange County 4-H and the Orange County Fair Association worked together to create a virtual home, farm and garden fair that featured photographs of youths’ work in agriculture, gardening, arts and crafts, textiles and photography. The virtual fair was held in August and open to youth ages 5 to 18 who reside or attend school in Orange as well as those who typically compete in the annual Orange County Fair.

Each category offered more than 25 class options and entries submitted from youth ages 9-19 were judged competitively. Those ages 5-8 received ribbons, but were not judged competitively.

Listed below are the virtual home, farm and garden blue and rainbow ribbon recipients.

Agriculture

Corn stalk, tallest single,

Adryan Woodcock 

Eggs, brown, ½ dozen

Jack Cooper

Crafts

Diorama

Rachel DeBoer

Greeting card, handmade

Sydney Kluczy

Jewelry

Jennifer Wold

Lego creation

Mary Kenna Carmody

Painted rock

Sydney Kluczy

Recycled item

Rachel DeBoer

Tie-dyed item

Mary Kenna Carmody

Tommy Carmondy

Rachel DeBoer

Sydney Kluczy

Charlie Pitera

Adryan Woodcock

Molly Yowell

Exhibitor’s choice craft

Rachel DeBoer

Art & Design

Collage

Jennifer Wold

Decoupage

Jennifer Wold

Drawing, colored pencil

Jennifer Wold

Drawing, magic marker

Erika Hopwood

Drawing, pastels

Douglas Pitera

Paint by number

Jennifer Wold

Painting, acrylic

Douglas Pitera

Painting, watercolor

Mary Kenna Carmody

Exhibitor’s Choice art,

Ali Yankey

Flowers & Herbs

Butterfly bush

Rachel DeBoer

Exhibitor’s choice, single flower

Avery Lowman

Fairy garden

Erika Hopwood

Garden Produce

Exhibitor’s choice, vegetable

Jack Cooper

Garden basket of at least five varieties

Rachel DeBoer

Decorated Vegetable

Rachel DeBoer

Photography

Animal

Jack Cooper

Tommy Carmondy

Candid photo

Beth Yankey

Portrait, posed

Avery Lowman

Skyscapes: sunrise, sunset, clouds, rainbows

Leah Call

Exhibitor’s choice

Rachel DeBoer

