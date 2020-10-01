Orange County 4-H announces virtual fair winners

Even though the Orange County Fair was canceled amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, local youth still had the opportunity to exhibit home, farm and garden entries in a virtual county fair experience.
Virginia Cooperative Extension, Orange County 4-H and the Orange County Fair Association worked together to create a virtual home, farm and garden fair that featured photographs of youths’ work in agriculture, gardening, arts and crafts, textiles and photography. The virtual fair was held in August and open to youth ages 5 to 18 who reside or attend school in Orange as well as those who typically compete in the annual Orange County Fair.
Each category offered more than 25 class options and entries submitted from youth ages 9-19 were judged competitively. Those ages 5-8 received ribbons, but were not judged competitively.
Listed below are the virtual home, farm and garden blue and rainbow ribbon recipients.
Agriculture
Corn stalk, tallest single,
Adryan Woodcock
Eggs, brown, ½ dozen
Jack Cooper
Crafts
Diorama
Rachel DeBoer
Greeting card, handmade
Sydney Kluczy
Jewelry
Jennifer Wold
Lego creation
Mary Kenna Carmody
Painted rock
Sydney Kluczy
Recycled item
Rachel DeBoer
Tie-dyed item
Mary Kenna Carmody
Tommy Carmondy
Rachel DeBoer
Sydney Kluczy
Charlie Pitera
Adryan Woodcock
Molly Yowell
Exhibitor’s choice craft
Rachel DeBoer
Art & Design
Collage
Jennifer Wold
Decoupage
Jennifer Wold
Drawing, colored pencil
Jennifer Wold
Drawing, magic marker
Erika Hopwood
Drawing, pastels
Douglas Pitera
Paint by number
Jennifer Wold
Painting, acrylic
Douglas Pitera
Painting, watercolor
Mary Kenna Carmody
Exhibitor’s Choice art,
Ali Yankey
Flowers & Herbs
Butterfly bush
Rachel DeBoer
Exhibitor’s choice, single flower
Avery Lowman
Fairy garden
Erika Hopwood
Garden Produce
Exhibitor’s choice, vegetable
Jack Cooper
Garden basket of at least five varieties
Rachel DeBoer
Decorated Vegetable
Rachel DeBoer
Photography
Animal
Jack Cooper
Tommy Carmondy
Candid photo
Beth Yankey
Portrait, posed
Avery Lowman
Skyscapes: sunrise, sunset, clouds, rainbows
Leah Call
Exhibitor’s choice
Rachel DeBoer
