Orange Baptist hosts The Singing Christmas Tree Dec. 11 - 12

Orange Baptist Church is pleased to announce the 37th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each evening.

This year’s theme is “O Holy Night,” with musical numbers by adult and children vocalists and musicians playing strings, percussion and handbells.

All are invited to enjoy the meaningful songs of the season at Orange Baptist Church at 123 W. Main Street, Orange. A total of four performances offer several chances to partake in this Christmas tradition.

Nursery care is provided for infants through 3-year-olds. All audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks. This holiday tradition is offered free of charge.

For more information, contact director of music Martha Mikula at (540) 672-2996.