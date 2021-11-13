Orange Baptist Church joins Healthy Community Action Team with community garden

The Orange Healthy Community Action Team (Orange HCAT) recently welcomed a new partner organization. Orange Baptist Church (OBC) joined the efforts of the Orange HCAT in August 2021. Since joining, this valued partner has established and dedicated a community harvest garden in which all produce will be donated to those in need.

The Mustard Seed Garden at Orange Baptist Church is a 50-foot by 100-foot space that will grow seasonal produce and will be maintained by a strong and committed volunteer base. The vision for The Mustard Seed Garden at OBC grew from the church’s desire to serve the community. When OBC joined as a member of the Orange HCAT, a partnership was formed that has led to the fruition of the vision for the community harvest space.

The Orange HCAT seeks to break barriers to healthy childhoods. Providing fresh produce options to families is just one of the many ways the Orange HCAT hopes to promote healthy lifestyles in the homes of Orange County children. Alongside other HCAT Partners including the Orange County Office on Youth, the 4H Extension Office, Orange County Parks and Recreation, UVA Pediatrics at Orange, Darnell’s Garden Patch, the Love Outreach Food Pantry, and community member Robin Monaco, Orange Baptist Church will assist in the community effort to break barriers to healthy childhoods.