Oct. 1 golf tournament is free clinic’s first fundraiser since 2020

Tee it up for healthcare Oct. 1 at this year’s charity golf event to benefit the Orange County Free Clinic.

This is the first fundraising event for the clinic since 2020 and is expected to be a success as golfers have expressed that even a bad day on the golf course is better than most days.

To help support clinic services, the 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove, Friday Oct. 1, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. (Registration begins at 8 a.m.).

The tournament brings out both the most competitive golfers and the best casual players looking for a really fun day and Dorren Brown, OCFC’s Executive Director, hopes previous and new players will come out to support the clinic.

Doug Ponton and Elaine Fogliani are again sponsoring the event in memory of Tony Fogliani for both his love for the game and dedication to giving back to his community.”

“We hope the community will continue to support this important event to help raise funds for the important work of the Orange County Free Clinic,” said Ponton, who serves as an OCFC Board Member and golf committee chair.