 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OCHS Students of the Month: October
0 comments

OCHS Students of the Month: October

  • 0

The Orange County High School family is proud to announce its winners for the Student of the Month for October.

9th Grade

Ananda Brown

Nominating teacher: Julia Ingersoll

“Ananda is a positive light in class. She is hard-working and eager to learn Spanish. She continuously helps others in class, while still getting her own work completed on time (or ahead of time usually). Ananda is a pleasure to have in class and participates in discussion on a regular basis.”

10th Grade

Emma Neeley

Nominating teacher: Kim Crow

“Emma is a courteous, respectful, and tenacious student. She gives her best effort to even the smallest of assignments. She is curious and wants to learn for the benefit of learning. She is a kind and compassionate soul.”

11th Grade

Emily Lee

Nominating teacher: Kim Crow

“Emily is one of the most genuine people I know. She is naturally talented, but she works very hard to ensure that she is successful. She has a great sense of humor and is always willing to help others.”

12th Grade

Lily Robinson

Nominating teacher: Laurie Limoge Jamerson

“Lily took charge and helped with the organization & planning for all of the Homecoming events. She spent hours on the phone contacting vendors and making plans. Thanks to her work, we had a great dance and parade and halftime program.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert