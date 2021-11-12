OCHS Students of the Month: October

The Orange County High School family is proud to announce its winners for the Student of the Month for October.

9th Grade

Ananda Brown

Nominating teacher: Julia Ingersoll

“Ananda is a positive light in class. She is hard-working and eager to learn Spanish. She continuously helps others in class, while still getting her own work completed on time (or ahead of time usually). Ananda is a pleasure to have in class and participates in discussion on a regular basis.”

10th Grade

Emma Neeley

Nominating teacher: Kim Crow

“Emma is a courteous, respectful, and tenacious student. She gives her best effort to even the smallest of assignments. She is curious and wants to learn for the benefit of learning. She is a kind and compassionate soul.”

11th Grade

Emily Lee

Nominating teacher: Kim Crow