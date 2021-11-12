OCHS Students of the Month: October

The Orange County High School family is proud to announce its winners for the Student of the Month for October.
9th Grade
Ananda Brown
Nominating teacher: Julia Ingersoll
“Ananda is a positive light in class. She is hard-working and eager to learn Spanish. She continuously helps others in class, while still getting her own work completed on time (or ahead of time usually). Ananda is a pleasure to have in class and participates in discussion on a regular basis.”
10th Grade
Emma Neeley
Nominating teacher: Kim Crow
“Emma is a courteous, respectful, and tenacious student. She gives her best effort to even the smallest of assignments. She is curious and wants to learn for the benefit of learning. She is a kind and compassionate soul.”
11th Grade
Emily Lee
Nominating teacher: Kim Crow
“Emily is one of the most genuine people I know. She is naturally talented, but she works very hard to ensure that she is successful. She has a great sense of humor and is always willing to help others.”
12th Grade
Lily Robinson
Nominating teacher: Laurie Limoge Jamerson
“Lily took charge and helped with the organization & planning for all of the Homecoming events. She spent hours on the phone contacting vendors and making plans. Thanks to her work, we had a great dance and parade and halftime program.”