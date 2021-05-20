OCHS Students of the Month: April

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them follow up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.

Elijah has excelled since joining the student body at OCHS. He always has a smile for students and staff. He makes certain his friends have what they need. For example, if one of his classmates is sad or eating alone, he will move to that table without being asked. He enjoys interacting with staff by telling jokes or making humorous comments. Elijah shows leadership by assisting his classmates with assignments and activities. He completes all of his assignments and actively participates in class. Ms. Chambers, Ms. Dean and Mr. Slaughter would like to recognize him for the great strides he has made during this school year.