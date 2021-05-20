 Skip to main content
OCHS Students of the Month: April
OCHS Students of the Month: April

Last fall, Orange County High School initiated a new “student of the month program to honor one student from each grade level. Each student nominated receives a post card notifying them of their nomination. After organizers and administrators review the nominations, four students are chosen as the students of the month. Teachers who nominated them follow up by delivering a pizza prize to the winning students.

9th grade

Elijah Wormley

Nominating teacher: Shelley Dean

Elijah has excelled since joining the student body at OCHS. He always has a smile for students and staff. He makes certain his friends have what they need. For example, if one of his classmates is sad or eating alone, he will move to that table without being asked. He enjoys interacting with staff by telling jokes or making humorous comments. Elijah shows leadership by assisting his classmates with assignments and activities. He completes all of his assignments and actively participates in class. Ms. Chambers, Ms. Dean and Mr. Slaughter would like to recognize him for the great strides he has made during this school year.

10th grade

Emily Lee

Nominating teacher: Morgan Wade

Emily has always worked very hard and done well in Spanish. She participates, does excellent work and her grade is reflecting that! Emily’s an awesome student to have!

11th grade

Nick Edelman

Nominating teacher: Jennifer Porter

Nick has a virtual class during the third block. He is assigned to the library during this time. Nick is very good with technology. Throughout the year, I have watched him help other students and staff members. He is able to suggest ideas for tech problems and often diagnose an issue. His helpful attitude is always appreciated. He is always helping the OCHS community.

12th grade

Hailee Mahieu

Nominating teacher: Stephen Cunningham

Haley is present every day, helpful and courteous, and keeps class discussion lively and on-point. She

Is an extremely dedicated student and has a class average of over 100% because of her great work ethic, attention to detail and because she takes advantage of every opportunity to earn extra credit.

