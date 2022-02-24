OCHS: January students of the month

January 2022 Students of the Month

The Orange County High School family is proud to announce the winners for the Student of the Month for January.

9th grade

Emma Olson

Nominating teacher: Morgan Koneski

Emma is brilliant! She works hard and is very kind. She participates and helps others too.

10th grade

Autumn Morgante

Nominating teacher: Morgan Koneski

Autumn works hard, works well with others, and participates lots!

11th grade

Solo Mthethwa

Nominating teacher: Kim Crow

Solo is one of the hardest working students I have encountered. His intellect speaks for itself, but his character, his compassion, his pure-heartedness: those are what make him truly remarkable.

12th grader

Alex Copolla

Nominating teacher: Bri Hoover

Alex walked around during announcements and asked if anyone needed help on the homework. He did this just to be helpful and for no other reason. He is a hard working student athlete.