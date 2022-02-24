OCHS: January students of the month

January 2022 Students of the Month
The Orange County High School family is proud to announce the winners for the Student of the Month for January.
9th grade
Emma Olson
Nominating teacher: Morgan Koneski
Emma is brilliant! She works hard and is very kind. She participates and helps others too.
10th grade
Autumn Morgante
Nominating teacher: Morgan Koneski
Autumn works hard, works well with others, and participates lots!
11th grade
Solo Mthethwa
Nominating teacher: Kim Crow
Solo is one of the hardest working students I have encountered. His intellect speaks for itself, but his character, his compassion, his pure-heartedness: those are what make him truly remarkable.
12th grader
Alex Copolla
Nominating teacher: Bri Hoover
Alex walked around during announcements and asked if anyone needed help on the homework. He did this just to be helpful and for no other reason. He is a hard working student athlete.