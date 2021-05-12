OCHS FCCLA: Two Hornets advance to national competition

Orange County High School senior Haylee Beasley and junior Sean Owens recently participated in the virtual state competition for Virginia Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), each qualifying for the national competition.

Beasley competed in the entrepreneurship competition where she developed a plan for a small business using family and consumer skills and sound business practices.

Owens competed in the interpersonal communications competition and developed a project designed to strengthen communication in a chosen area: community, family, peer groups and school groups.

Beasley’s entry took second place in her category. Prizes offered included $750 to Johnson and Wales University, $6,000 to Culinary Institute of Virginia, or $8,000 to Sullivan University.

After finding out her results of this competition, Beasley accepted Johnson and Wales University and the $750, citing it as her “dream school.”

“I’m so happy that she participated in this competition to explore her career and this achievement,” OCHS FCCLA Advisor and family and consumer sciences instructor, Nicole Lohr, said.