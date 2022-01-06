OCAAHS Eclipse Award winners

“As you know, these usually take place in person, but this year and last year, we weren’t unable to do that, obviously, because of COVID-19,” OCAAHS President the Rev. Darryle Crump said in opening the Dec. 9 awards program. “We are grateful to all of you online with us tonight, for truly we have a lot to celebrate. We have five nominees who have done great things in our community and we want to celebrate them and highlight just a small portion of the great activities that they’ve got going on in their lives. We want people to know more about them, know at least as much about them as we know about them.”