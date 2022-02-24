OCAAHS annual meeting: Recapping a successful 2021 and honoring longtime leaders

By Jeff Poole

Editor

When the Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS) gathered Feb. 13 at The Arts Center in Orange for its annual meeting, it had much to celebrate.

Less than an hour later, by the time the in-person and online meeting had been concluded, it had reflected on a successful year and honored two of its primary leaders.

At this time a year ago, the organization discussed a small park in downtown Orange that will honor the historic Black residential and commercial districts in the Church Street, Mill Street and Railroad Avenue neighborhood. A day later, the OCAAHS, the Town of Orange and Orange Downtown Alliance broke ground on the placemaking park at the corner of Chapman and Church Street near the Orange Train Station.

The groundbreaking capped an active year for the OCAAHS.

“This past year, in spite of COVID restrictions, was an active year for the Orange County African American Historical Society,” the Rev. Darryle Crump said at the group’s annual meeting. “We were part of the Capt. Andrew Maples portrait unveiling at the Orange County Courthouse—and that indeed was a history making event.”

Later in the year, the organization presented its annual Eclipse Awards to five members of the community who have consistently gone above and beyond in raising awareness of Orange County’s African American people and history. Those honored in 2021 included: Barbara Ann Johnson, Pastor Frank Lewis and Emily Winkey, and youth award winners, O’Brian Martin and Nia Robinson.

While COVID kept the organization from having its annual Eclipse Awards banquet, the Rev. Crump presented each recipient their award in-person with the individual presentations aggregated into an online video ceremony.

Now, the park project is underway and expected to be completed later this year. It will feature seating areas, walkways, landscaping and three interpretive panels highlighting the town’s historic Black commercial and residential district.

“None of these events would have been possible were it not for our faithful members, supporters and sponsors and to all of you we say, ‘thank you,’” the Rev. Crump said.

On the theme of saying “thank you,” the society then recognized one of its founders and longtime members—Rebecca Gilmore Coleman.

“Every great group has an individual or individuals that stand out and do great things and Mrs. Coleman is one of those persons,” the Rev. Crump said. “Her family has deep roots in this community. All of us are familiar with the Gilmore cabin on the other side of Montpelier on Route 20. In the year 2000, she, among others, organized and founded the Orange County African American Historical Society. Since that time, she has been a vital part, a moving engine, a force to reckoned with in the Orange County African American Historical Society. Today, we just want to publicly say thank you, to you, for all that you do.”

In recognizing Coleman for nearly two decades of service to the organization, the OCAAHS awarded her emeritus board membership and presented her with a clock commemorating her 22 years of ongoing service.

“We’re not putting you off the board,” the Rev. Crump assured her and the audience. “We’re saying that you’re a lifetime member.”

In receiving her award, Coleman thanked the Rev. Crump and fellow board members, as well as members of the OCAAHS.

“You all have been so supportive. And we would not be here today if it wasn’t for such wonderful support. What else can I say? It’s just a blessing to have all of you here and to be a part of this and only because of you all that we are still in existence,” she said.

She also thanked The Arts Center in Orange for its continued support of the organization, hosting its annual meeting and exhibits. “The Arts Center has been so supportive of all the years that we’ve been here; we deeply appreciate it. I thank all of you again.”

After some board business and the election of a slate of board members, including Coleman, Crump, Robert Anthony, JoAnn Brock, Mary Freeman, Lois Goodall, Joan Graves, Chantel Hopkins, Mary Minkoff, Bruce Monroe, Zann Nelson, Patrice Owens, Judy Peterson, Matthew Reeves and Ellen Wessel, it was time for more honors and recognition.

Vice president Nelson informed the audience that the Rev. Crump would be stepping down from his leadership post, though remain on the organization’s board.

“After many, many years of service, our wonderful Reverend Crump is stepping down as president,” she said. “He is not stepping off the board, nor stopping his activity.”

She said a new president would be elected at the board’s next meeting.

Crump has served as president of the OCAAHS since 2016.

“I can tell you as his vice president for a couple of years, he has been an excellent leader. And I have been very privileged to serve under him as president,” she said in presenting the Rev. Crump with a gift of gratitude from the organization.

Nelson admitted the board members had held some surreptitious conversations in order to organize its recognition of the Rev. Crump without his knowledge.

“I didn’t expect it, obviously!” he said. “Thank you so much, all of you. I appreciate it and thank you very much.”

The annual meeting then featured a recap of one of the year’s highlights—the unveiling of the portrait of Orange native and Tuskegee Airman Capt. Andrew Maples that was added to the gallery in the historic Orange County Courthouse.

Monroe summarized the process that led to the including a portrait of Capt. Maples—to date, the only African American so honored in the historic courtroom.

He credited new Orange County Circuit Court Judge David Franzén, who said wanted the courthouse to reflect the entire community of Orange. After the judge contacted Monroe, the idea was brought before the OCAAHS, which then worked with the Maples family, the judge and Gordonsville artist Becky Parrish to create and display a portrait of Capt. Maples in the courthouse. The OCAAHS hosted an unveiling ceremony in May 2021—chronicled in a video created by Phil and Susie Audibert that was aired during the society’s annual meeting.

Following the presentation, Nelson attributed the achievement of the Maples portrait to community partnerships—citing not only Judge Franzén, but also Orange County Tourism and the Orange Downtown Alliance, which contributed toward the effort.

One other partnership Nelson cited was Culpeper VFW Post 2524 which offered a 21-gun salute and proper military rites for Capt. Maples at the conclusion of the May portrait ceremony.

Deployed with the 301st Fighter Squadron in Europe, Maples was promoted to first lieutenant and assigned command of a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft.

On June 26, 1944, (then) Lt. Maples was leading a group of P-47 Thunderbolts from their base at Ramitelli Airfield in Italy, on a bomber escort mission into Hungary. But his fighter developed a mechanical problem over the Adriatic Sea. Maples radioed that he planned to bail out when his aircraft reached a safe altitude. However, no parachute was spotted and a search revealed no sign of Maples or his plane. He was listed as missing in action. During that time, he was promoted to captain and awarded the Air Medal. A year later, the Army declared him dead and posthumously awarded him the Purple Heart. Since Capt. Maples’ body was never found, the family couldn’t have a proper funeral nor a formal military service—until last spring’s event.

“That day was not only an enormous event that broke a lot of glass ceilings, glass walls, by having this portrait display behind the judge’s bench, but the honoring of Capt. Maples and his family in such a significant public way, was beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” Nelson said.

In closing the meeting—his last as president—the Rev. Crump thanked members of the OCAAHS and encouraged them and others to “get involved. Don’t sit on the sidelines. Help us do what we do and get involved.”

For more information about the OCAAHS or to become a member, visit www.ocaahs.org.

