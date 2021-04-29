O.C. Historical Society: Amid COVID, monthly programs continue online

The Orange County Historical Society (OCHS) has recently conducted a survey of its members and one of the services most missed during the COVID-19 ear has been the monthly in-person programs addressing many aspects of Orange County and Virginia history, which were free and open to the public.

Thanks to Philip Audibert, Ross Hunter and many participants, the programs continue online with a smorgasbord of historical subjects touching the lives of many Orange County citizens and their far-flung friends and relatives. This project extension is one of the positive outcomes of the pandemic.

The following is a listing of some of their recent efforts to offer free online options in lieu of those monthly programs:

Someday

“Someday” tells the story of how Orange County integrated its public schools in the 1960s. Many questions were answered, and historical interplay of the decision makers, black and white, are revealed with a measured, accurate presentation involving many people.