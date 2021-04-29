O.C. Historical Society: Amid COVID, monthly programs continue online

The Orange County Historical Society (OCHS) has recently conducted a survey of its members and one of the services most missed during the COVID-19 ear has been the monthly in-person programs addressing many aspects of Orange County and Virginia history, which were free and open to the public.
Thanks to Philip Audibert, Ross Hunter and many participants, the programs continue online with a smorgasbord of historical subjects touching the lives of many Orange County citizens and their far-flung friends and relatives. This project extension is one of the positive outcomes of the pandemic.
The following is a listing of some of their recent efforts to offer free online options in lieu of those monthly programs:
Someday
“Someday” tells the story of how Orange County integrated its public schools in the 1960s. Many questions were answered, and historical interplay of the decision makers, black and white, are revealed with a measured, accurate presentation involving many people.
With the county population being 14% Black, why were there more Black schools than White in the county? What role did the Jim Crow era play? What role did sports play in the integration process? Who were the pioneers in this transition? Did you know the Ku Klux Klan was burning crosses here as late as 1966? What roles did White and Black parents play? How did the children and their parents react?
A Brief History of Orange County
A second recent documentary is Frank Walker’s “A Brief History of Orange County Virginia” which is about 40 minutes long.
Organized in 1734, Orange County was named after the Dutch prince, William of Orange. The original boundaries included territory surrounding most of Lake Erie to the north, west to the Mississippi, and southwest including what is now Kentucky. Fear of the French played a role in determining the boundaries.
What role did Alexander Spotswood play in mining iron, exploring westward, and starting our national industrial revolution? Who were the presidents associated with Orange County? Where is the only freedman’s farm in the country that is open to the public? What were the major roles Orange County played in both the Revolutionary War and the not-so-Civil War? What role has agriculture always played in the economics of Orange County and its modern infusion of horticulture?
Sentimental Journey: Dogwood Village
“Dogwood Village” is the subject of another documentary and a valuable part of the county’s heritage. From a vision in Orange County Supervisor Monroe Waugh’s mind, the Orange County Nursing Home has grown to become Dogwood Village and the second largest employer (behind the school system) in the county.
The political story and roles played by leaders and citizens are spelled out in interesting interplay more than 50 years ago.
Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary, Dogwood’s original building had 51 beds and a waiting list of 150. Several expansions have occurred in the last 50 years, most recently the 2007 senior living building. Dogwood currently employs more than 300 people and relies on the help of 75 to 100 volunteers.
How did the complex get financed? How much did it cost the county taxpayers? Would you believe – nothing?
Gold mining in Orange County, Virginia
The historical society’s fourth recent presentation was offered by Frank Walker on the titillating subject, “Gold Mining in Orange County, Virginia.” This is told over two episodes, totaling a little more than an hour.
Starting with Thomas Jefferson’s telling of a dubious four-pound nugget found next to the Rappahannock River east of Fredericksburg in 1782, gold mining interests waxed and waned for many years.
How was the gold extracted from the quartz rock? How did this technology progress into the 1900s? What role did mercury and arsenic play? How did the western gold rush of 1849 affect local gold interests? What were the 1930s and 1940s political and demographic circumstances which led to spikes of gold mining interests?
Segment two of “Gold mining in Orange County, Virginia” concentrates on the Vaucluse mine in proximity to Spotswood’s iron mines area. The mine went through a series of owners who often went bankrupt in their efforts to mine gold or to mine investors. What happened to the 120-horsepower steam engine Ford took to his mining museum in Michigan after buying the site in 1927? Who was our local historian who found that engine recently in California?
All the above include educational and fascinating history-making episodes in Orange County.
To access these OCHS YouTube videos, historical society CD and books, visit www.orangecovahist.org and follow directions through the “History to Go” and other associated links. Other historical society services include genealogy sources, books and CDs on local history, an annual newsletter, “The Oracle” (an occasional short historical, local anecdotal information sheet), and projects involving local schools.
The historical society offices, on 130 Caroline Street in Orange are open every day from Monday to Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. COVID-19 protocols are observed in the office. Stop by and learn more about Orange County history.