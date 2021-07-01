O.C. Fair draws good weather, record crowds

“We appreciate our supporters and sponsors so much,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors. They’ve stuck with us and they’re starting to see how the property is developing. In the past, a lot of where their money was going was in the ground (with cable or pipes) or in the air (with lights). Now they’re seeing the results and they like what they see.”

“We’re just blown away by the support we receive,” Smith added. “The community is definitely behind us.”

Altman also credited the community support—sponsors and fairgoers and countless volunteers—for the event’s success.

“The volunteers just stepped up and worked through everything,” Rogers said. “We appreciate everything they do for us. If anyone attended the fair liked what they saw, we want them to be a part of it. They can volunteer. We need some younger folks with fresh ideas.”

Between now and next June, fair organizers will reflect on a successful week and look for ways to improve on the 2022 Orange County Fair.

Still, it may be hard to top this year’s event.

“We had people from all over the place—from Utah, Texas, Colorado, Maine, Connecticut, New Mexico. Some of them were just on vacation and passing through, heard about us and stopped in,” Rogers noted. “It was just great. The weather was perfect. Everything just fell into place.” “We had a wonderfully successful fair this year,” fair assistant treasurer Carol Koontz added. “It was great to see all of the fairgoers and I had quite a few comments that it was their first time and they really enjoyed the fair and can’t wait to come again.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.