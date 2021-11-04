“Nothing in Particular:” WFS exhibit features local photographer John Berry

Woodberry Forest School announces the opening of a new exhibit, “Nothing in Particular,” an exhibition of photographs by John Berry, Nov. 3 through Dec. 18, in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center. An opening reception is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. (masks required).
This new exhibition in the Baker Gallery features large-scale photographs by Madison County artist John Berry. He has been a photographer for more than 40 years, getting his first camera in college and working for his yearbook, then shooting weddings and family portraits after graduation. For many years, he has been covering sports for Madison County High School and Woodberry Forest School. He started photographing high school seniors in 2007, and has done hundreds of senior-year portraits since then.
Inspiration for this show comes from many things, but “nothing in particular.” The show was originally planned for November-December of 2020, but due to COVID-19 protocols restricting access to the campus, it was postponed.
“I feel that large prints like these need to be experienced in person,” Berry says. “The delay gave me a lot of time to think. Many ideas came and went, and I finally settled on just making prints of things that make me happy: nature and mountains, and of course the cows that I’ve been photographing for years, and that I see on a regular basis. I started out shooting film in 1978, and moved to digital in 2002 when digital cameras became affordable. My recent interests have gone back to analog. I fell in love with photography when I was shooting black and white film in college, and recently found that I was missing the craft of analog photography.”
An additional influence, and the technique of creating these large pieces, comes from the work of artist Chip Thomas and his interest in making art that everyone can see, rather than confining art to a gallery space. All of the pieces in this show are designed to live outdoors: there will be two large images installed outdoors on the campus of the school for the duration of the exhibition.
The exhibit is available for viewing Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required), except when the campus is closed Saturday, Nov. 13.
The works are available for purchase. For more information, visit Berry’s website at johnberryphotography.com and follow him on Instagram @johnberryphotography or contact him at johnberrysports@gmail.com.