“Nothing in Particular:” WFS exhibit features local photographer John Berry

Woodberry Forest School announces the opening of a new exhibit, “Nothing in Particular,” an exhibition of photographs by John Berry, Nov. 3 through Dec. 18, in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center. An opening reception is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. (masks required).

This new exhibition in the Baker Gallery features large-scale photographs by Madison County artist John Berry. He has been a photographer for more than 40 years, getting his first camera in college and working for his yearbook, then shooting weddings and family portraits after graduation. For many years, he has been covering sports for Madison County High School and Woodberry Forest School. He started photographing high school seniors in 2007, and has done hundreds of senior-year portraits since then.

Inspiration for this show comes from many things, but “nothing in particular.” The show was originally planned for November-December of 2020, but due to COVID-19 protocols restricting access to the campus, it was postponed.