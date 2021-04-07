"Natural Beauty:" Arts Center issues open call to photographers

Virginia’s Piedmont region is well known for its history, culture, food, and wine. Within this region, you can visit historical sites including former homes of our nation’s founders, experience stunning panoramic views of the Shenandoah Valley, and enjoy both local fare and fine dining.

This summer, The Arts Center In Orange is asking all local photographers to join it in celebrating the rolling hills and breathtaking vistas of Central Virginia by submitting their work to its upcoming exhibit, “Natural Beauty.” Photographers are encouraged to submit up to three pieces for consideration. Submitted works must be original photographs relating to the theme of natural beauty in the Piedmont region of Virginia.

This is a juried show and a limited number of pieces will be chosen for display.

To be eligible, photographs must not have been exhibited previously at The Arts Center and must be framed, wired and ready for display. Submitted photographs must not have been completed under instruction, in classes or workshops and should not exceed more than 36 inches in any direction. There is no guarantee of acceptance with entry.