Living in a "dead" city

Still, those things that I used to cite when people asked about the city, the museums and theaters and music and food, are struggling. Still, people we know left the city and are leaving as I write this. Some because they can’t pay rent, others because this is no longer the city they moved to.

Now I see think-pieces online about how New York is dead, how it’s never seen worse, how it’ll never be the same. I always think they’re wrong; they always make me angry; I can never put my finger on just why, other than that they seem to misunderstand everything important about this place.

I may not understand it any better than they do, but I went for a walk last week with Benjamin and we passed a house with a table in the front yard and a sign facing the street: FREE BOOKS! MORE TO COME! I HAVE THOUSANDS! Beside it was another sign instructing passersby with requests to put contact info and titles in the mailbox.

I took a book and left a thank you note. I asked if she had more poetry. I did not leave my contact information.

We walked by the next day: BOOK LOVERS! PETER ET AL –– LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBERS WITH REQUESTS SO THAT I CAN GET IN TOUCH WITH YOU.

I left my phone number and I left specific requests.