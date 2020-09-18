Living in a "dead" city

The thing to say now is that New York is dead.
I’ve written a lot for this newspaper about restaurants and baseball and music and riding around on the train. Those things are different and won’t be back in their old forms for some time. Except for the train, I suppose, but I don’t have anywhere to ride it.
When New York got scary in mid-March, my wife and I considered leaving. We have a son now (Benjamin, about 12 weeks old when the city shut down) and it seemed like something we needed to consider. In the end, there were too many variables, but I think we really decided when I was talking it through with a friend. He said, simply, that “New York is your home, so it’s Benjamin’s too.”
And we stayed.
For weeks we heard sirens constantly. We watched from the kitchen window as ambulances passed each other going in and out of the apartments across the street. A video of a hospital down Queens Boulevard, overrun and exhausted, hit the national news and people started reaching out. We heard news of acquaintances, co-workers, friends of friends.
Five months after the worst of it, our neighborhood looks much like it did before.
Restaurants serve food on the street, old men gather in the parks with coffee instead of in the bagel shops; people wear masks. Otherwise it’d be hard to know the difference from the sidewalk.
Still, those things that I used to cite when people asked about the city, the museums and theaters and music and food, are struggling. Still, people we know left the city and are leaving as I write this. Some because they can’t pay rent, others because this is no longer the city they moved to.
Now I see think-pieces online about how New York is dead, how it’s never seen worse, how it’ll never be the same. I always think they’re wrong; they always make me angry; I can never put my finger on just why, other than that they seem to misunderstand everything important about this place.
I may not understand it any better than they do, but I went for a walk last week with Benjamin and we passed a house with a table in the front yard and a sign facing the street: FREE BOOKS! MORE TO COME! I HAVE THOUSANDS! Beside it was another sign instructing passersby with requests to put contact info and titles in the mailbox.
I took a book and left a thank you note. I asked if she had more poetry. I did not leave my contact information.
We walked by the next day: BOOK LOVERS! PETER ET AL –– LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBERS WITH REQUESTS SO THAT I CAN GET IN TOUCH WITH YOU.
I left my phone number and I left specific requests.
She called the other day, asked what I do, and told me her husband was a literary critic before he passed. She mentioned some of her books––“not all on shelves, mind you, but stacked everywhere”––and told me about a piece she wrote for the Times about how she met her husband at Queens College in the 1950s. I read it.
The next day, a book of T.S. Eliot poetry waited for me on the doorstep. It was marked up and had a poem of her own scrawled on one of the pages.
This is all to say that New York is not dead; that I can see it breathing.
E.B. White wrote, upon returning to New York after a long absence, that this city is many different cities wrapped into one and that the greatest is “the city of final destination, the city that is a goal.”
I’m not so sure. Goals change and people are fickle. There’s new that walks away in the heat of the day and there’s new that grabs a shovel. There’s a magic to the strangeness and the change, but transformation takes a foot in the dirt. The city glitters with novelties and curiosities but its contours, its weight, its routines, its smells and textures go back to the soil, to the people–new or old–who reach all the way down to the water table.
I don’t begrudge anyone’s choice to leave and it breaks my heart that they had to, but I do begrudge those who write the place off as dead on the way out. Change is only death to people who confuse stubbornness with resilience. New York dies when people let it and I wouldn’t bet on it giving up.
Peter is a native of Orange County and the son of an English teacher and a librarian with freakishly eclectic musical tastes. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he works, performs, explores and writes about it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!