Library Matters: What's all the Hoopla?

What’s all the Hoopla?

The Orange County libraries have been expanding their digital offerings over the past two years and wants to share with its customers some options available to them at no cost.

Binge pass from Hoopla

The entire Curiosity Stream collection is available for library patrons. Stream thousands of documentaries to fulfill your curiosities. Use one Hoopla borrow for unlimited access to the Curiosity Stream website for seven days with Hoopla BingePass.”

Science, history, wellness, travel … No matter your interest, learn more about it with The Great Courses BingePass, new on Hoopla. Watch an entire course, or multiple courses using just one Hoopla borrow.

The Hoopla binge pass is also available for magazine content.

Hoopla provides immediate access to over 900,000 items including eBooks, downloadable audio, comics, and streaming music, movies, and TV. Currently Orange County Public Library cardholders can borrow 10 of these items per month at no cost to them.

Read Newspapers online with Newsbank

Read it just like the print paper using full images and flip the page technology. Nine, full-image Virginia papers are available, including Culpeper, Charlottesville, and Richmond. The Washington Times is also available in full-image. More than 3,000 papers from across the United States are available with either just text of articles or full-page images. Check up on the news where your friends or family live. View the classified ads to see job openings or homes for sale to research a move. Access is free with your library card. Either visit www.ocplva.org or download the library’s new mobile app OCPLVA in your app store and look at “additional resources.”

The Orange Main Library is located at 146 Madison Road, Suite A, Orange, with branches at 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville; and 6421 Flat Run Rd., Locust Grove. For more information, call (540) 672-3811 or visit https://ocplva.org/.