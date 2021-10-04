It happened, but not recently: Sept. 30, 1971

The big news on the front page of the Sept. 30, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review is the Orange Volunteer Fire Company’s sale of a four-acre tract on Caroline Street to establish a new shopping center. The new center is slated to include a new Taste-Freez and Big Tee Burger diner, with other developmental prospects including an auto car wash, a retail food market and a 16,000 square-foot department store. The Tastee-Freez is scheduled to open in early 1972. The property, which the paper lists as located on the east side of Caroline Street, between the main line of the Southern Railroad and the Texaco service station, was purchased for $62,500. The paper reports the fire company plans to use the proceeds toward the construction of a new firehouse in another location. In other front-page news, 11 Orange County High School students are also enrolled in college-level courses at Germanna Community College. The 10 seniors and one junior are taking sociology and philosophy classes at the new college two days a week and will receive college credits for successful completion. The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next week (Oct. 3), while Orange Town Council members consider imposing a curfew to curb 13- and 14-year-olds “frequenting town streets in the early morning hours.” The paper reports that Sunday (Oct. 2) is the final day for eligible county citizens to register to vote in the Nov. 2, 1971, election. In weather news, daytime temperatures remain in the high 70s-low 80s, despite the arrival of autumn. September is closing out about a half-inch behind its annual average (3.06”). Inside this week’s issue, an unsettling photo shows Tranver Graham holding a tape measure beside the 43-inch copperhead he recently ran over on Mine Run Road. Construction is underway on the new Prospect Heights Intermediate School which will become the Orange County Intermediate School in the fall of 1972 when it houses all sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. A photo in this week’s issue shows the arrival of loads of bricks from Somerset’s Webster Brick plant. Orange Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to a dedication service Sunday for its new sanctuary. The new building is adjacent to the 1910 structure at the corner of Main Street and Caroline Street. The paper reports the current congregation had considered locating the church outside of town, but decided to remain in the present location and “do the best it could with the limited site.” In other construction news, a photo in this week’s edition shows work is underway on the new Higginbotham and Fry law office to be built beside the new Orange expressway. The building’s rear will abut the wall of the Main Street ABC store and it will face the soon-to-be-constructed expressway connecting Caroline Street and Madison Road at the Main Street intersection. Thus far, the Orange County Rescue Squad has collected $4,300 toward a goal of $12,000 during its annual fund drive. Donations have risen from $4,000 in 1951, to $10,000 in 1970. The volunteers ran 715 calls last year, putting 43,736 miles on their ambulances. Their 20th annual fund drive ad notes, “We need you… You may need us!” It was another tough week for the fighting Hornets varsity football team, falling 34-0 this week to rival Madison, following last week’s loss to Spotsylvania by the same score. This week’s photo features not the Tastee-Freez expected to be built in Orange, but the one expected to replace the existing Gordonsville structure. The current Tastee-Freez, adjacent to Dixie’s Food Market, is scheduled to be demolished and the new restaurant shifted to face Main Street, rather than Gordon Avenue.