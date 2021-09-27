It happened, but not recently: Sept. 23, 1971

The front page of the Sept. 23, 1971, Orange County Review announced discouraging news for local teachers as Orange County Schools Superintendent, Renfro Manning told the Orange County Education Association that teachers would not receive annual salary increases as a result of a wage freeze. In better news, a record crowd attended the eighth annual humane society dog show at Waverley in Somerset, with a Scottish deerhound from Cismont (owned by Nora K. Thorman) taking “best-in-show,” while the miniature Schnauzer of Dr. and Mrs. F.M. Graves Jr., of Madison, was reserve champion. Beginning this Sunday, the congregation of Orange Presbyterian Church will initiate a series of services to consecrate, prepare and dedicate the new church sanctuary. The Orange congregation recently completed a four-year building program and worshiped in the new 400-seat sanctuary last Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of weekend break-ins, as well as an incident where someone appears to have used a high-powered rifle to shoot through the mobile office of National Bank and Trust in Locust Grove. Burglars who entered Berry Wiggins’ service station in Unionville found only $25-$30, while those who broke in to Talley’s Store in Locust Grove didn’t take anything, apparently. Would-be robbers of A.W. Mitchell Co. never got further than the front door with a bunch of tools and torches, the sheriff said. “The culprits evidently were scared away before they could make off with their loot,” he said. Electoral board secretary T. Newton Sparks announced polling places for the upcoming Nov. 2 election, following the long-running redistricting plan. Barbour District voters will cast ballots at Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset. Madison District will vote at the town office in Gordonsville. Spotswood District voters, including those in the Town of Orange, will vote at the Orange County Courthouse. In the Taylor District, voters will head to “the building adjacent to Marshall Jackson’s Store,” in Lahore. In the Gordon District, the west precinct will vote at the True Blue Grange at Palmyra Church in True Blue, while the east precinct will cast their ballots at the Locust Grove Community Center. The Orange County High School varsity football team had a tough go of it last week against Spotsylvania High School, falling to the Knights 34-0 on the road. It marked only the third time the Hornets had lost to Spotsy in the past 20 years. Meanwhile, Orange hopes to rebound this Friday with a trip to rival Madison County High School. Blue Bell, Orange County’s newest industry, is advertising for sewing machine mechanic trainees to work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shifts. The ad notes: “Overtime available. Year-round good work, good earnings, paid holidays and vacations, group insurance.” But the prevailing ads in this week’s issue are all the new car models coming to local dealers. There are ads for the new Cadillacs, Pontiacs, Datsuns, Fords, Dodges, Buicks and Chevrolets, placed by manufacturers and local dealers, including: Coiner Ford, Herndon Brothers Chevrolet-Pontiac, P.D. Waugh & Co. and L&W Ford. This weeks’ photo is a General Motors ad announcing the new look, luxury and protection in the 1972 model Pontiacs. The ad notes the Grand Ville is the most luxurious “wide-track ever … with a new front bumper that ‘gives’ on minor impact and then returns to position.” Other models in the ad include the Grand Prix, Luxury LeMans, Firebird and Ventura II.