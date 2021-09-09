It happened, but not recently: Sept. 2, 1971

The top story in the Sept. 2, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review is the pending start of Coach Paul Sizemore’s 20th season at the helm of the Orange County High School varsity football team. For the first time, the Hornets will be hosting King George High School, “a group A gridiron power.” In order to secure a 19th straight winning season, Coach Sizemore will have to rely on one of his smallest squads—literally and figuratively. Only 29 players are on this year’s team and the paper reports they “may be lighter than any previous Sizemore squad.” Linemen average out at 170 pounds and the backfield average checks in at 153. The heaviest Hornet is 188 pounds. That being said, the Review suggests this may be one of Coach Sizemore’s “faster units,” with Mike Barnes, Eugene Turner, James Monroe, Clarence Lewis, Roger Jackson and Mark Southard. In other front-page news, Registrar Mrs. G.A. Waugh is busy transferring voter registrations following the recent redistricting plan adopted by the board of supervisors. A contested board election is two months away and the voter registration deadline is Oct. 2. The registrar reports that some confusion exists as to new district assignment for some voters “She asks that interested persons call on her at Waugh Furniture Co. rather than telephone. ‘What I want to avoid is to have some voters show up at the wrong precinct on Nov. 2.’” The Town of Orange has now acquired five of the 18 parcels needed to construct the Route 15 expressway through downtown Orange. Tropical storm Doria brought three inches of rainfall last week, bringing the August total to 5.34 inches, according to data at the Piedmont Research Station. The paper reports a meeting between county, Orange and Gordonsville officials to discuss waste disposal problems affecting all three entities. A representative of the state bureau of solid wastes will attend the session, particularly since the county has until Jan. 1, 1972, to file a plan for improving countywide solid waste disposal. Ads inside this week’s edition announce the upcoming Punt, Pass & Kick Competition sponsored by L&W Ford and nearly two full-page ads from the Orange Madison Cooperative promoting sales of everything from a 1/3 horsepower cellar drainer ($39.95), to 25 pounds of multipurpose grease ($7.49), to a 7 ¼” Skil saw ($36.66), to an aluminum grain scoop ($6.90), to a Unico 2-cycle automatic washer ($239.95) and galvanized farm gates ($20.50 for a 12-foot gate and $22.50 for a 14-foot gate). Suburban Cablevision has a large ad with the fall’s complete televised football schedule, announcing which channel is airing which games. Those who tear out the coupon and present it can save have on the installation charge. The Coleman Estes Corporation is promoting “A complete turnkey home,” The Adams, a 23’ x 40’ three-bedroom, one-story house for $13,145. The Orange A&P is advertising “Food for the Mind” a limited-time offer to purchase the complete 25-volume set of the Funk & Wagnalls Encyclopedia. Volume 1 is $0.25 with subsequent volumes $1.89 apiece. “Unlike other good encyclopedias, which are sold through salesmen, the Funk & Wagnalls is available only through supermarkets,” the ad reads. “That way, you don’t’ have to pay for the cost of somebody to sell it to you, which means that to own a good encyclopedia, you no longer have to be rich.” The full-page, back-page ad announces the complete fall quarter class schedule, admission and registration information for Germanna Community College. The ad is “contributed by” more than a dozen local businesses, including National Bank and Trust, Flat Run Service and Supply, Lake of the Woods Golf and Country Club, Apperson’s Travel Trailers and Johnson’s Funeral Home, among others. This week’s photo is taken from the Main Street overpass of the C & O Railroad and features the 36th annual Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company parade with the Orange County High School Band marching down Main Street.