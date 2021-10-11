It happened, but not recently: Oct. 7, 1971

On the front page of the Oct. 7, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review, the paper continues to report the “disproportionate concentration of voters” in the Spotswood District (which includes the Town of Orange and adjacent county tracts). According to a graph based on information the Review obtained through an open records inquiry, there are 1,436 registered voters in the Spotswood District, 984 in the Barbour District, 935 in the Madison District, 848 in the Gordon District and 752 in the Taylor District. The paper reports that the Spotswood District accounts for 29% of the county’s 4,965 registered voters. Initially, county officials were reluctant to share the information, but, consulting state election law, turned over the registration figures. Those figures helped fuel an editorial inside this week’s issue that openly accuses the board of disenfranchising Town of Orange residents by broadening the Spotswood District to include additional county citizens. The paper has long held the position that the Town of Orange could and should serve as its own magisterial district, based on the number of voters. The board’s motive, the editorial suggests, is to retain incumbent board members in separate districts. The paper also suggests that the board seems comfortable in the fact that no voters will challenge the plan in federal court. The paper concludes its editorial by noting only two members of the current board of supervisors face opposition in next month’s general election. Back to the front page, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 25th anniversary with Virginia Attorney General Andrew Miller serving as guest speaker. The fire company auxiliary presented a check of $2,500 to the fire company and honored Mrs. Maud Wiltshire for her service to the fire company. Despite being open since last fall, Germanna Community College will hold an official dedication later this month now that the school in eastern Orange County has been fully completed. The Orange County Rescue Squad—a little more than halfway to its $12,000 goal—has extended its fund drive as recent rains have hampered “street-collecting efforts.” Inside this week’s issue, the paper highlights National 4-H Week, with a number of photos and reports from various 4-H clubs. The Orange County High School varsity football team suffers its third straight defeat—a 14-13 loss to Bowling Green, dropping the Hornets to 1-3-1 this season. The Hornets’ Rod Hawkins recovered a fumble in the end zone to bring Orange to 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but the two-point conversion failed and the Hornets were unable to score again. Orange faces Culpeper tomorrow night. In advertisements this week, the local heating and fuel oil companies, as well as furniture sellers are reminding readers that cooler weather is coming and now is the time to purchase heaters and fuel for the coming colder months. In other ads, the Madison Theatre in Orange is showing Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio” and the Little Chief Markets are offering pints of select oysters for $1.79, pork chops for $0.69 per pound, five pounds of apples for $0.69 and 8-track tapes for $3.99. This week’s photo features local veterinarian Dr. H.Q. Tucker Jr., assisted by Mrs. Charles Redmon, as they continue vaccinating area horses against Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for vaccinating horses until next Tuesday. Virginia is one of eight states included in a federal program to vaccinate horses after an outbreak in the south. The disease is highly fatal to horses, particularly in areas with dense horse populations, and can be transmissible to humans, though generally not fatally. Pictured here, Dr. Tucker vaccinates Peck Smith’s prized Appaloosa, “Dominion Rebel.”