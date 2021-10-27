It happened, but not recently: Oct. 21, 1971

The front page of the October 21, 1971, Orange County Review announces the dedication of the Germanna Community College, one year after the school was constructed on Route 3 in Locust Grove. More than 500 area citizens, state legislators and local officials attended the event, which also recognized the Germanna Memorial Foundation for its 100-acre gift that became the Orange County campus. The paper reports that the dedication of the $1.5 million facility was delayed until 1971 because the school was only partly finished last year. Germanna begins the fall semester with 550 students from the nine-county service area.
New Blue Bell plant names manager
The nearly year-long saga of Blue Bell’s arrival in Orange takes another step this week with the announcement of Robert Boyd as the new manager of the Orange plant. He comes to Orange from the company’s Woodstock location and has worked for Blue Bell since 1959.
Schools seek volunteer helpers
Absent a $42,000 grant it received last year, Orange County Schools are seeking community volunteer teacher aides to help at the elementary level. Warren Widmyer, general supervisor for the schools, said the loss of the funds was a “terrible setback” for the elementary school. Orange Elementary School, in particular, is recruiting volunteer tutors for the coming school year. Enrollment at the school is at 725 students.
Nursing home annual report
Germanna Community College isn’t the only institution celebrating its one-year anniversary. The Orange County Nursing Home presented its first-year operational report and the Review notes it is “solidly in the black on a cash income and disbursement basis.” Slightly less than half of those at the nursing home are Orange County residents. The paper reports the nursing home’s operational income is $261,185, with $17,500 from the county for a total of nearly $279,000. Operational expenses, meanwhile, are slightly more than $249,200 at the 51-bed facility, leaving a working capital balance of $29,697. The nursing home has 42 full-time employees and a payroll of $161,751.
Orange falls to Appomattox
Untimely fumbles, penalties and sacks doom the varsity Hornet football team in a 27-13 loss to Appomattox last Friday. The Hornets amassed only 132 yards of offense in the contest and marked the first time since 1953, Orange had lost as many as four games in a season.
Changes in Gordonsville
Following the sudden resignations by general superintendent Ben Estes and assistant superintendent Kenny Decatur, the Town of Gordonsville announced town resident Carrol Hoffman would be the new general superintendent for the town. At a town council meeting, it was noted that previously, the town superintendent had also served as police chief, but since Mr. Hoffman did not have any experience in law enforcement, Mayor L.L. Coiner would function as police chief for the time being.
Sounds like a deal at Drug Fair
“Don’t say ‘drug store,’ say ‘Drug Fair’” the ad reads. In a pair of full-page ads this week, the multipurpose Orange retailer is promoting a number of audio specials, including a Ranger 8-track player for your car (discounted from $39.97 to $26.99) with accompanying cartridges two for $5.77 (normally $3.95 each). A car stereo tape carrier is $2.88 (normally $3.99). A somewhat specific AM radio for Volkswagen models is $26.88 (down from $34.88). A mini stereo tape player (in-home use) is $44.88, while a cassette recorder with AM radio is $27.88. An AM/FM stereo system (radio and two external speakers) is offered nearly $20 off at $39.97.
Seeing double at Unionville
This week’s photo highlights the six sets of twins at Unionville Elementary School this year. Pictured, front row from left, are: Brian and Brent Mylott, and Marcus and Michelle Broughton. Back row: Rhonda and Vhonda Crumpler, Karen and Sharon Waldron, Kathy and Karen Roberts, and Bonita and Bonnie Ferris.