It happened, but not recently: Oct. 14, 1971

The front page of the Oct. 14, 1971, Orange County Review features a number of key school-related stories, most notably five Orange County High School students honored as National Merit Scholars. Principal Lewis Close recognized Mary Shackelford, Barbara Roberts, Brenda Garton, Elizabeth Tuel and Wayne Garnett, who scored in the upper 2% of high school students nationwide on the National Merit Scholar test. Meanwhile, the Orange County School Board voted to ask the intermediate school contractors to submit a quote on three additional classrooms to help alleviate further crowding expected next fall. An interesting education-related story inside this week’s issue notes that the Orange County Education Association sent letters to each of the county’s supervisor candidates asking each to articulate their views on the public schools of Orange County, notably their views on the local tax base, role of teachers in the community and role of the school division in social change, among other topics.