It happened, but not recently: Oct. 14, 1971

The front page of the Oct. 14, 1971, Orange County Review features a number of key school-related stories, most notably five Orange County High School students honored as National Merit Scholars. Principal Lewis Close recognized Mary Shackelford, Barbara Roberts, Brenda Garton, Elizabeth Tuel and Wayne Garnett, who scored in the upper 2% of high school students nationwide on the National Merit Scholar test. Meanwhile, the Orange County School Board voted to ask the intermediate school contractors to submit a quote on three additional classrooms to help alleviate further crowding expected next fall. An interesting education-related story inside this week’s issue notes that the Orange County Education Association sent letters to each of the county’s supervisor candidates asking each to articulate their views on the public schools of Orange County, notably their views on the local tax base, role of teachers in the community and role of the school division in social change, among other topics.
Punt, Pass and Kick winners
Brothers Barry and Craig Jacobs were featured on this week’s front page as two of the six winners in the L&W Ford Punt, Pass and Kick contest. Other winners (pictured inside this week’s paper) include: Benjamin Barnett, Teddy Jarrell, David Wells and Jamie Clark. In Gordonsville, winners of the Coiner Ford-sponsored event include: Mark Eheart, Stuart Marshall, Randy Hickman, Kin Gallihugh, Chuckie Elmore and Jay Dibble.
Munificent Moose
The women of Orange Moose Lodge 2198 surprised lodge members with a check for $913.73 to help complete the in-progress lodge building near Madison Run. Three years ago, the 92 members of the lodge began constructing its building, and while it has been using the basement of the structure for nearly two years, wall and ceiling panels are still needed. The money is expected to help defray those costs and help purchase a public address system.
Hornets reverse form, shock Blue Devils
Entering its rival game with the neighboring Blue Devils as at least two-touchdown underdogs, the Hornets shocked the Blue Devils 27-0 with nearly 500 yards of offense, while holding the visitors to 113 yards in a stunning rout. The varsity football team looks to get back to .500 when Appomattox comes to Orange for the first time tomorrow night.
Exchange Hotel plans
Historic Gordonsville Inc. announces plans this week to raise funds to acquire the Exchange Hotel property in Gordonsville for a purchase price of $15,000. The paper reports the “once elegant stopping place is considered the most important surviving building—historically and architecturally in Gordonsville.”
Antique engine
This week’s featured photo is one of two illustrating the arrival of a restored 1904 Southern Railway engine that arrived last weekend in Orange as part of a regional excursion train. Approximately 200 railfans turned out at the Orange Train Station to either see the train or board it as it continued on to Charlottesville. The paper reports the engine was “billowing enough smoke to irk ecologists evermore” and that those who boarded the passenger cars and many received a face full of cinders and soot as the windows in the cars had been removed.”