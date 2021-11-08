It happened, but not recently: Nov. 4, 1971

Local election results highlight the front page of the Nov. 4, 1971, Orange County Review. The paper’s leading headline announces “All Supervisor Incumbents Returned to County Offices.” The Review had been blanketing the front page in recent months with coverage of the supervisor races—particularly following the board’s somewhat controversial redistricting plan that took effect in advance of this week’s election. Only 2,829 of 4,965 registered voters participating. Richard Sanford (Spotswood District) will begin a fifth term on the board by 50 votes over Lacy Wright. Gordon District Supervisor Monroe Waugh will return to the board for his 25th year of service, after topping challengers Robert Schwartz by 55 votes and Lt. Col. R.D. Buckley by 189 votes. Board chair Lindsay Gordon (Taylor District) and Madison Supervisor Elbert Brown were elected without opposition. The only new face on the board comes from the Barbour District, where Col. E.C. Hooper beat R. Duff Green 367-256 to replace W.M. Yager, who chose not to run. Other local officials elected included: commonwealth’s attorney A.P. Berine; treasurer Eugene Bartley; commissioner of revenue Jos. T. Samuels and sheriff Porter Davis—all who ran unopposed. Among the county’s constitutional officers, Sheriff Davis was the top vote-getter (2,222).