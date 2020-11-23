It happened, but not recently: Nov. 19, 1970

The front page of the Nov. 19, 1970, Orange Review reported on a string of crimes that were keeping local law enforcement officers busy. The previous Thursday, thieves in Gordonsville broke into the Eubank Electric Co. appliance store and stole six television sets and a CB radio. That same evening, someone attempted to break into the C.C. Phillips Jewelry Store. Three nights later, a gunman shot holes through the windows at Gilbert Implements, at Fitzhugh’s Service Station and Holladay Brothers in Gordonsville. Also on Saturday, a two-year old Black Angus heifer on Bushy Mountain was shot and stripped of all four legs. Meanwhile, a record number of tax bills had been mailed and county treasurer Eugene Bartley estimated that county utilities and Lake of the Woods would account for 45% of the county’s tax income. The 18 utilities in the county are billed for $427,290, with Transco ($197,480) accounting for the largest share. LOW residents are expected to pay $287,209 in real estate taxes. Earlier in the year, the board of supervisors approved a 26% levy increase accounting for the large figures. In the Review’s story, Bartley asked, “How do our neighboring counties get by without a Transco and Lake of the Woods?” North Anna, that’s how. The front page reported an upcoming hearing for the new Virginia Electric and Power Company nuclear energy plant in Louisa the following week. It was a tough night for the Orange County High School varsity football team as the Hornets fell to Battlefield District-leading James Monroe, 26-0. The favored Yellow Jackets held the Hornet offense to just 51 yards of offense and four first downs. Orange finished 7-3 overall (4-2 in the district, which was good enough for third place). Perhaps the most striking ad in this week’s issue from 50 years ago was from the newly opened Holly Farms restaurant (where El Vaquero West is now). The large ad promotes the fried chicken franchise’s chicken liver dinner, proclaiming, “Two bits says you’ll love our liver dinner.” The dinner included six fried chicken livers, a mountain of ‘taters and a homestyle hot biscuit. Normally, the dinner sells for $1.29 but with the quarter discount is only $1.04. This week’s clip is from a graphic supporting the tax revenue story, illustrating just how dramatically the $352, 080 from the Gordon District,including Lake of the Woods, leads in terms of tax revenue over the other districts: Barbour ($90,121); Madison, including Gordonsville, ($109,880); Taylor ($121,003); and Spotswood, including Orange, ($278,572).