It happened, but not recently: Nov. 18, 1971

It’s a week before Thanksgiving—a point the Review notes on the front page of the Nov. 18, 1971, issue by alerting subscribers that next week’s issue will be printed a day early for distribution prior to the holiday next Thursday. But the “big” front-page news this week is the hiring of the first production employee at the new Orange Blue Bell plant. Seated in front of a sign that declares, “Wrangler—worn by champion cowboys for comfort, fit and long wear,” Mrs. Frances Brookman becomes the new Orange manufacturer’s first production employee.

Jaycees put dent in junk autos

Operation 4000, spearheaded by the Orange Jaycees to reduce junk cars throughout the county, has already disposed of 21 vehicles in its first week of operation. While the first week of the program was a little uneven, the volunteer club expects to be able to handle 100 car removals by the weekend.

Parental drug seminar