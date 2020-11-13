It happened, but not recently: Nov. 12, 1970

The Nov. 12, 1970, issue of the Review reported on the 125th anniversary of Orange Presbyterian Church, noting the congregation’s original Byrd Street structure also served as the template for the Gordonsville and Madison Presbyterian churches. A fourth church had been planned for Barboursville but was never constructed. In sports news, the OCHS varsity football team hung on for a 22-12 win over a struggling Varina High School squad after jumping out to a 22-0 first-half lead. Star running back Frank Finks is just 98 yards shy of 1,000 for the season with one game to go. The 7-2 Hornets next face James Monroe (8-1) to determine the winner of the Battlefield District. If the Hornets pull off an upset, Orange, Culpeper and James Monroe will tie for the title. Speaking of sports, the big “news” in the paper seemed to be the advent of hunting season beginning Nov. 16. The Review published a small notice, provided by game warden J.W. Crickenberger, detailing seasons and limits. Meanwhile, a handful of local businesses published advertisements alerting customers to their stock of guns, ammunition, hunting clothes and more, including Orange Sports and Hardware Center and Rebel Sporting Sales. In advance of hunting season, a “Shooters’ Saturday” shooting match benefit was advertised at the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company grounds. While Inwood Restaurant in Gordonsville advertised to hunters it would be open at 5 a.m. on weekdays during hunting season, an ad from the Clark Mt. Range Game Protection Area warned, “POSTED! NO HUNTING or TRESPASSING.” It offered a $50 reward to anyone giving information leading to the arrest and conviction of violators.