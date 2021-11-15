It happened, but not recently: Nov. 11, 1971

The 34th Montpelier Hunt Races highlight the front page of the Nov. 11, 1971, Orange County Review. The paper reported a “record crowd” of 3,000 at the event that has been run since 1937. One of the highlights of the event was the third local winner of the Noel Laing Steeplechase—Mrs. Wallace Whittaker’s Tingle Creek from Blue Run Stables in Somerset. The unseasonably warm fall has finally given way to proper autumn temperatures, with daytime highs recorded in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s and four days of frost, according to weather data recorded at the Piedmont Research Station. The paper reported, “most of those at the races were shivering in their boots” with temperatures ranging from 34 to 54. Pictured is the lead photo in this week’s Review, featuring Tingle Creek (No. 14) leading the field over a brush jump in the Noel Laing Steeplechase. Peter Howe trained the Somerset horse, which was ridden by Jerry Fishback, who also piloted a Montpelier horse to victory in the flat-track Virginia Plate.
Jacyees tackle junk cars
In other front-page news, the Orange County Jaycees have launched a program aimed at “putting a dent in the number of derelict vehicles scattered throughout the county.” Called Operation 4000, the program plans to take advantage of an auto disposal unit working on a collection of junk cars behind Herndon Automotive on Route 15 South. The project gets its name from the estimated 4,000 junk cars around the county. The Jaycees will remove any car or truck for $10 (for the first vehicle) with others taken away for $8. The auto disposal unit will then convert the derelict vehicles into scrap metal.
Courthouse clock
Donald Ober, who is spearheading an effort to restore the chime to the courthouse steeple clock, appeared before the board of supervisors this week to ask the board to appropriate $200 toward the cost of “repairing Orange County’s version of Big Ben.” The supervisors authorized the request.
Delinquent taxes
This week’s issue features the annual delinquent tax listing for Orange County properties. The properties listed are delinquent on 1969 taxes and represent a 41% increase over 1968 properties (with a tax liability 47% higher). The Review reports the surge is concentrated at Lake of the Woods where there are 112 such properties owing $6,379. The Taylor District has 77 properties ($1,665). The Spotswood District has 64 delinquent properties valued at $2,926. The Barbour District has the fewest (35) and the least tax liability ($796). The parcels will be auctioned Dec. 14 if not resolved prior to then.
Celebrating local success
Somerset farmer Mark Mummau was named champion corn grower among Young Farmer groups with a yield of 266 bushels per acre. He’ll represent the Central Area at Roanoke in February. He used one ton of fertilizer and a bushel of seed corn from Southern States, planting 30-inch rows with a density of 35,000.
Meanwhile, Orange County jockey Rodney Jenkins has been the leading rider at the Pennsylvania National, Washington International and the National Horse Show in Madison Square Garden.