It happened, but not recently: Nov. 11, 1971

The 34th Montpelier Hunt Races highlight the front page of the Nov. 11, 1971, Orange County Review. The paper reported a “record crowd” of 3,000 at the event that has been run since 1937. One of the highlights of the event was the third local winner of the Noel Laing Steeplechase—Mrs. Wallace Whittaker’s Tingle Creek from Blue Run Stables in Somerset. The unseasonably warm fall has finally given way to proper autumn temperatures, with daytime highs recorded in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s and four days of frost, according to weather data recorded at the Piedmont Research Station. The paper reported, “most of those at the races were shivering in their boots” with temperatures ranging from 34 to 54. Pictured is the lead photo in this week’s Review, featuring Tingle Creek (No. 14) leading the field over a brush jump in the Noel Laing Steeplechase. Peter Howe trained the Somerset horse, which was ridden by Jerry Fishback, who also piloted a Montpelier horse to victory in the flat-track Virginia Plate.