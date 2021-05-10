It happened, but not recently: May 6, 1971

The May 6, 1971, issue of the Orange County Review reported high turnout in municipal elections for Orange and Gordonsville. There were six candidates for five seats in Orange, and eight candidates (including two write-in campaigns) for six seats in Gordonsville. In Orange, Carter Jacobs was the top vote-getter (428) and was elected along with Robert Butler, Robert Morin, Buck Early and Lorris Clements. Florence Formwalt, the first woman to run for a town council seat since 1957, was sixth, just 24 votes behind Clements. In Gordonsville, the six incumbents on the ballot all were reelected, though Arlie Payne (with 86 votes) barely edged out write-ins Clair Gay (83) and Buddy Omohundro (79). T.W. Ross was the top vote-getter in Gordonsville (157), followed by Earl Bowers, Earl May, Bryan Trainum and H.A. Mahanes. In other front-page news, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company celebrated its 16th anniversary with its annual banquet and awards program. Crystal Crickenberger and Wayne Herndon are named Orange County High School valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, with just a .006 difference in their grade-point averages. Inside this week’s issue, a prominently displayed ad tops page 3 and is titled, “HIT AND RUN DRIVER.” The simple ad calls out the culprit in a tragic accident for the A. Stuart Robertson family. The ad text reads, “For the benefit of the driver of the vehicle that struck our Scottie Monday afternoon on Rapidan Road, a neighbor called us but our pet died before we could get her to the animal hospital.” Many other advertisements in this week’s issue encourage readers to be ready for Mother’s Day, pitching any number of suggested gifts. Drug Fair suggests a two-speed Proctor-Silex Blender for $11.88, Clairol Kindness 20-piece heated hair setter ($12.44) and “famous name fragrances,” including Chanel No. 5 perfume spray ($6). Page’s Pharmacy and Ricketts-Liggett Pharmacy both advertised candy specials, while Boutique, Lacy’s and West Charlton florists all advised arrangements or plants for Mom’s special day. Stephen & Durrer and C.C. Phillips suggested jewelry was the best option. The Little Red Barn, a new Gordonsville restaurant, announced a $2.75 Mother’s Day special (two meats, three vegetables, salad, dessert and drink) with a free one-pound Mother’s Day cake for each mother who visits. This week’s photo features Orange Intermediate School students joining the town’s recent Project Pride clean-up initiative. After asking permission from school officials, the students brought rakes and brooms from home and went to work during recess and after classes. Pictured, from left, are: Valarie Bradt, Margaret Lee, John Amos, Drew Coppa, Dale Twyman, Marshall Gillum, Barry Jacobs and Herbie Jenkins.