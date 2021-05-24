It happened, but not recently: May 20, 1971

As graduation approaches for the Orange County High School Class of 1971, faculty advisors announced this year’s honor graduates. More than two dozen students finished their high school years with a grade-point average of 3.0 or greater. The front page of the May 20, 1971, Orange County Review recognized those students. Front row, from left, are: Jeff Sharp, Tommy May, Doyle Wilson, Mike Freeman, Ricky Breeden, Wayne Herndon, Garnett Brockman, Gary Hill and Robert Sharp. Center row: Crystal Crickenberger, Jeanette Stephen, Jeanette Sale, Louise Lanford, Kathy Payne, Anita Seay, Nancy Sherman, Jackie Gordon and Gail Wiltshire. Back row: Shirley Davis, Mary Huff, Phyllis Highland, Nancy Coleman, Linda Carpenter, Lucy Robertson and Jacque Johnson. Jeff Padget was unable to attend the photo session and is pictured at top left. In other news, local officials have at last identified the “major apparel manufacturer” looking to locate in Orange as Blue Bell Inc., and seemed optimistic that the industry would locate in Orange. With sufficient interest from the local workforce, corporate officials are negotiating a lease for the Sedwick Building at the intersection of Byrd and Mason Street which had been constructed initially for the defunct Braun Tri-State Corp. It’s been a wet week, with nearly four inches of rainfall recorded at the Virginia Tech research station on Route 15. Thus far, more than 4.25 inches of rain have been recorded for May, well above the 3.61-inch monthly average. The Orange Drive-In Theatre announces “four great shows,” at Ghoul-arama, including two Edgar Allan Poe stories—“The Oblong Box” (starring Vincent Price and Christopher Lee) and “The Conqueror Worm” (also starring Price)—with Frankie Avalon starring in “Horror House” and Lee and Boris Karloff (in his “last evil role!”) in “The Crimson Cult.” Meanwhile, in Gordonsville, the drive-in theater there is the subject of citizen concern for “the run of X-rated films being shown.” Council member Arlie Payne reported he’d received a number of complaints from citizens, who were circulating a petition to prevent future screenings. If the petition comes before council, Mayor L.L. Coiner said the town will solicit the advice of town attorney U.P. Joyner about any legal steps the council may be able to take to “control the situation.” In other Gordonsville news, an ad from Tastee-Freez invites children to visit to pick up a Trickmaster Yo-Yo for $0.10 with any purchase of $1 or more. However, the most unusual ad in this week’s issue is from Fashion Shoppe in Culpeper that announces, “It’s Spring! Time to rest your furs,” noting “Fur storage is indispensable in the care of furs,” and “your furs are safe while they are in our modern, chilled vaults. Have your furs cleaned and glazed, repaired or restyled.”