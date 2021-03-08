It happened, but not recently: March 4, 1971

The front page of the March 4, 1971, Orange County Review featured local firefighters battling a blaze that had engulfed a “Somerset landmark” near Blue Run Baptist Church. The fire claimed a one-story store building, approximately 40 by 80 feet on Route 231 between the church and the Somerset Center Store. The building was empty, having closed as a store prior to World War II. In other front page news, a series of church break-ins are occurring in the Orange and Spotsylvania area and thieves have been taking antique clocks. Rain, mixed with snow, continues to “rebuff spring buds here,” the week’s weather report notes. February ended with more than 4.5 inches of rainfall, well above the 2.78-inch annual average. Inside the paper, advertisements announced a range of entertainment options for local readers, including the Madison Theater on Main Street screening “Patton” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” Perhaps even more thrilling was an ad billed as “The fight: Joe Frazier vs. Muhmmad Ali.” The ad announced that University Hall in Charlottesville would be airing a closed circuit, live feed from Madison Square Garden on a “giant, 30-foot screen.” Tickets cost $10. Meanwhile, those seeking network programming could purchase a Magnavox 26-inch, ultra-rectangular and ultra-bright color television with “built-in memory.” The ad bills the unit’s Total Automatic Color System for “keeping flesh tones natural… no green or purple faces.” It sells for “only” $549.50. Southern States has two full-page ads promoting a variety of spring-time essentials at the Orange-Madison Co-op—everything from a steel garden rake ($2.15), to a heavy duty wheelbarrow ($32.50). Other bargains included a range of batteries (6-volt to 12-volt), a Sunbeam hand mixer ($11.45) and a Unico 19 cubic-foot freezer ($259). The co-op also sold lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, fencing supplies, hardware, paint and more. This week’s photo is of particular interest to the Review. It pictures Germanna Community College engineering drawing students (and instructor James Banks, at left) visiting the newspaper’s printing plant this week. Here, Angus Green demonstrates the working of the linotype machine. The photo caption notes the students were particularly interested in the “extrusion of hot metal,” from the machine.