It happened, but not recently: March 30, 1972

As the month winds to a close, the March 30, 1972, issue of the Orange County Review features a mix of celebratory, law enforcement and local government news.

Mayor proclaims town centennial

The week of June 4 through June 10 has been declared “Centennial Week for the Town of Orange,” Mayor Robert L. Morin proclaimed Monday. The mayor announced a nine-person observance committee that would work to develop plans for the town’s 100th anniversary.

New dump site gets initial OK

Orange County’s proposed site for a new sanitary landfill has received a tentative endorsement from the Virginia Department of Health. State officials recently inspected the “Taylor tract” on Route 20 east and determined the water table, location and apparent physical properties of the site were deemed sufficient. Test borings will be conducted to determine subsoil properties, but those, too are expected to be favorable. The county obtained the site in a trade with J.E. Taylor for a section of Orange County Airport property. Sale of timber cut from the potential landfill site recently helped finance construction of the new airport hangar.

$1,500 reward

An assault on an Orange Police officer has prompted two local governments and a private citizen to each offer $500 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assault suspect. As the officer was patrolling behind Reynolds Pontiac on Madison Road in the early morning hours last Friday, he spotted an individual that appeared to be attempting to steal an automobile. As the officer attempted to investigate, the unidentified suspect fired a shot that went through the officer’s uniform, but did not injure him. Though town officers, sheriff’s deputies and state police all responded to the call for back-up, the suspect was not located. A private citizen, the Town of Orange and the sheriff’s office each have posted $500 rewards for information on the incident.

Celebratory news

Unionville Christian Church will hold a note-burning ceremony Sunday afternoon, just two years after the fire that burned its original building to the ground. The new, brick church structure would have cost $150,000 or more, but only cost $89,000 because of donated labor and materials, the paper reports. The church only borrowed $22,000 to pay for the rebuilding and will burn that note at Sunday afternoon’s service. Meanwhile, at approximately the same time, the Orange County Jaycees will hold their annual Easter egg hunt for children of all ages at Orange County High School.

Dry March

With Sunday’s Easter forecast in doubt, local farmers would welcome the rain, even if local ministers would not. According to data from the Piedmont Research Station, rainfall for March totaled only 1.54 inches, nearly 2 inches less than the annual 3.49-inch average. High temperatures last week ranged from 40-63. Occasional showers are forecast Thursday and Friday this week, with the weekend forecast in doubt.

This week’s ads

New 3M Brand “051 Copier.” Charlottesville Stationery is advertising the new copy machine for $179, highlighting that it “requires only electric power to make a copy,” needing no liquids, chemicals or powder. It can copy any original—letters, photographs, bound books and magazines and even originals in color. It can make overhead projection transparencies and address labels as well. Meanwhile, Early’s Subaru ad notes that “the system that moves the Cadillac El Dorado also moves the Subaru 1300G.” (That system is front-wheel drive.) The ad also promotes the model’s steering (the same system in racing cars), its independent front suspension (like Chryslers have), and an interior that “bears a remarkable resemblance to the Mercedes Benz 280SE.”

This week’s photo

The Highway Safety Division of Virginia is promoting its “Seatbelt Convincer” offering demonstrations of the mobile device throughout the commonwealth. The convincer demonstrates the life-saving benefits of seatbelts in automobiles, letting the rider experience a controlled collision while walking away unharmed. The caption reads, “The rider sits in a real car seat and travels down a nine-foot ramp, reaching a speed of four miles per hour before impact—an impact that leaves a lasting impression in the rider’s mind, but not enough to cause personal injury.” Riders are asked to imagine how the force of impact would feel if they had been going twice that speed, three times that speed or even the average impact speed of 40 miles per hour? The exhibit is being offered for free at local fairs, shopping centers, schools, conferences and other gatherings throughout the state.

